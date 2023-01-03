Dangerous surf continues for north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light winds will allow for localized land breezes tonight.

A weak front will pass over the area Tuesday night and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind this feature.

Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, but windward slopes will be mainly affected by the front.

A High Surf Warning remains in effect for most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands, with a High Surf Advisory for exposed west facing shores of the Big Island, both in effect through early Tuesday morning.