Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
dailyhodl.com
Opportunity To Accumulate Bitcoin (BTC) About To End, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst and trader Jason Pizzino sees signs that Bitcoin (BTC) is currently in an accumulation stage. Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the market-value-to-realized-value (MVRV) ratio, Bitcoin may only have a few months left in the late-stage bear accumulation zone. “We may only have five...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
NASDAQ
Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall
In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
u.today
Whales Bet on Ethereum To Plunge to $400 This Summer: Report
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Big Rallies for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Competitor – Here’s His Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) and one Ethereum (ETH) rival are gearing up for huge rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Inmortal tells his 190,400 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin rallying close to $30,000 in the coming months before a final capitulation event that takes BTC to $12,500 later this year.
astaga.com
Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?
The Bitcoin worth has been making a slight restoration on its chart. Though the coin has been consolidating over the previous few weeks, BTC has been making an attempt to make an upward motion. During the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Trying on the weekly...
astaga.com
BTC Drops By 0.20% As Silvergate Shares Plunge
Bitcoin Value Right now 6 Jan 2023: The worth of Bitcoin falls down after the information of Silvergate shedding workers breaks out. It’s down by 0.20% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin was buying and selling for 16,878.68 USD at 9:25 pm IST. Nevertheless, as of writing every BTC...
astaga.com
Mt Gox Payout Deadline Postponed, Next Bitcoin Price Dump?
One concern for Bitcoin traders has taken a again seat in latest weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion results: the discharge of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Initially, customers of what was as soon as the most important Bitcoin alternate have been imagined to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts have been to start, in keeping with an October assertion.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s $16,920 hurdle tips the scales in favor of the bears, but…
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Could Get As Low As $9,000, Asserts Pundit Who Correctly Predicted BTC’s Top
Bitcoin continued to trend range bound on Saturday, riling investors who had to contend with lacklustre price volatility in the past 14 months. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading at $16,966 after a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its biggest rival, Ethereum, also traded sluggishly at $1263- a level it has been toying at for the past two days.
u.today
SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days
