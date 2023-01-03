ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Why This Billionaire Wants Bitcoin to Fall

In an interview on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, famed billionaire investor Mark Cuban, worth around $6.25 billion today, aired his grievances about gold, how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is better, and why he hopes Bitcoin falls even further. During the podcast, the two dished opinions back and forth about the...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for January 8

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whales Bet on Ethereum To Plunge to $400 This Summer: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
astaga.com

Expect As Bitcoin Pictures Bullish Divergence On Chart?

The Bitcoin worth has been making a slight restoration on its chart. Though the coin has been consolidating over the previous few weeks, BTC has been making an attempt to make an upward motion. During the last 24 hours, the coin has registered a 0.6% appreciation. Trying on the weekly...
astaga.com

BTC Drops By 0.20% As Silvergate Shares Plunge

Bitcoin Value Right now 6 Jan 2023: The worth of Bitcoin falls down after the information of Silvergate shedding workers breaks out. It’s down by 0.20% within the final 24 hours. Bitcoin was buying and selling for 16,878.68 USD at 9:25 pm IST. Nevertheless, as of writing every BTC...
astaga.com

Mt Gox Payout Deadline Postponed, Next Bitcoin Price Dump?

One concern for Bitcoin traders has taken a again seat in latest weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion results: the discharge of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Initially, customers of what was as soon as the most important Bitcoin alternate have been imagined to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts have been to start, in keeping with an October assertion.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s $16,920 hurdle tips the scales in favor of the bears, but…

Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. BTC was bullish on the three-hour chart despite intense selling pressure. It may break above the $16865.42 & $16890.15 hurdles and retest the $16920.27 level, but a break...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Could Get As Low As $9,000, Asserts Pundit Who Correctly Predicted BTC’s Top

Bitcoin continued to trend range bound on Saturday, riling investors who had to contend with lacklustre price volatility in the past 14 months. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading at $16,966 after a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its biggest rival, Ethereum, also traded sluggishly at $1263- a level it has been toying at for the past two days.
u.today

SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy