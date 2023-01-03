ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday.

The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children.

Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance Directive to register as an organ and tissue donor.

Bolanos was honored Monday with a floragraph by JJ’s Legacy on the Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

KGET

