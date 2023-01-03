ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Mild temperatures helping to finally melt snow

The forecast for Denver weather from Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast calls for more mild days with highs even reaching the 50s several times in the coming week.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild weekend before midweek storm

Very little of the snow across the area has melted due to lots of clouds and temperatures stuck in the cold 30s.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Flurries possible Friday

There will be several inches of new snow in the high country, but only a small chance for a flurry or two for Denver's weather. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Two long-time sheriffs stepping down

These two sheriffs are saying goodbye to decades of work. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Side streets still covered in thick ice

Days after the last measurable snow in the Denver metro, side streets are still piled with thick, chunky ice. Rogelio Mares reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Multiple people discover they are victims of same porch pirate

Multiple people in different neighborhoods throughout Denver connecting through the Nextdoor app found they were all targets of the same porch pirate.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's housing market price going down

Prices are trending down as sellers are having to lower their prices. DJ Summers reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Convenience store owner killed

The suspect was arrested in Indiana. Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

DA rules Lafayette officer justified in shooting suspect

FOX31 with an expert to analyze the incident. Gabby Easterwood reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Collabratory Complex

Collabratory Complex is an artistic social club in Denver – a hub for dancing and all things creative. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang gives us a look!
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Suspected murder-suicide in Aurora

Aurora police are investigating an "apparent" murder-suicide. Joshua Short reports.
AURORA, CO

