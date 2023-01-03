Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline
4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More cloud cover to end the weekend; sunshine arrives on Monday
After we broke into just a little bit of sunshine (which has been a welcome sight after days and days of clouds across the region), we will see a return to the clouds as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect skies to become mostly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cloud cover sticks around with chilly temperatures in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – After a soggy end of the week, with rain showers and plenty of cloud cover, we are keeping a chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow showers into the forecast through the early morning hours on Saturday. Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking flurries in Metro Detroit Friday ahead of cool, clearer weekend
There doesn’t appear to be much optimism for sunshine later today with these morning clouds over Metro Detroit, but these clouds are keeping temperatures in the low 30s. (Clearer skies would permit some cooler 20s.) So, let’s chalk up a win for the clouds this morning, because they are...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ice fishing safety tips: How to tell if ice is safe, what to do if you fall into a frozen lake
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has some advice for anyone planning on heading out on frozen lakes for ice fishing this winter. They offer tips on how to determine if ice is safe and what to do if you fall into the water. The information below was provided via the DNR’s website.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival along the riverfront
DETROIT – Sunday is the last day of Detroit’s Fire & Ice Festival, and you and your loved ones can enjoy many activities while hanging out along the riverfront. The event is presented by Bedrock and is taking place at Valade Park. The Fire & Ice Festival will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Enjoy open-air ice skating in Ann Arbor this season
ANN ARBOR – There’s a certain nostalgia to hitting the ice outdoors during winter. Perhaps it’s the cool, refreshing air on your face or the relatively low tech experience. Either way, Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is the perfect spot to skate with family and friends before the season ends.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dog rescued from freezing cold on Christmas Day is on road to recovery in Ecorse
ECORSE, Mich. – A boxer pitbull mix had been left out in the middle of the deep freeze around Christmas Day. She was curled up in a ball, struggling to stay warm, when rescuers found her in Ecorse near West Jefferson Avenue and West Outer Drive. She’s well on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor schools: Masks required during first two weeks following winter break
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools will require students, teachers and staff to wear masks indoors during the first two weeks following the holiday break, according to an announcement by the district. In an email to the school community on Sunday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift upgraded her previous...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroiters mourn death of the city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’ -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne State University honors city’s ‘Angel of Jazz’. Members of the Detroit community have been coming together all week to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Portion of East Ann Street to close in Ann Arbor for construction
ANN ARBOR – Approximately 250 feet of East Ann Street west of Glen Avenue will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 and is expected to reopen at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. The closure is due to the installation of a crane to construct...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne
WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say
DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant
WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police locate BMW from fatal hit-and-run of Michigan State University senior in Oakland Township -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays. Police have located the BMW they believe struck and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Cops find BMW that struck, killed Michigan State student who was in Oakland County for holidays
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have located the BMW they believe struck and killed a Michigan State University student in Oakland County while he was home for the holidays. Crash details. The crash happened at 5:49 a.m. Sunday (Jan. 1) in the area of Rochester Road and Whims Lane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare
A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family living in Village Oak Apartments in Farmington Hills speak out about issues
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – It’s been a little over a week since we had that winter storm that disrupted many families. Sadly some are still feeling the impact. Residents living at Village Oaks Apartments in Farmington Hills continue to live in the aftermath of burst pipes -- A nightmare that has been ongoing since Christmas Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from home of ‘severely disabled’ 6-year-old in Oak Park
OAK PARK, Mich. – An Oak Park child with nine disabilities is without a custom $10,000 wheelchair after someone stole it from the front yard of his family’s home. UPDATE: Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say. Shakara Lewis is the mother of 6-year-old...
