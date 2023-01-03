ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain, snow expected in Metro Detroit: Here is your weather timeline

4Warn Weather – After some of us saw just a bit of sunshine working throughout Saturday afternoon, the clouds have rolled back into the region, and we will keep that cloud cover in the forecast as we work into the end of the weekend on Sunday. High pressure will...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

More cloud cover to end the weekend; sunshine arrives on Monday

After we broke into just a little bit of sunshine (which has been a welcome sight after days and days of clouds across the region), we will see a return to the clouds as we work through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect skies to become mostly...
OHIO STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Enjoy open-air ice skating in Ann Arbor this season

ANN ARBOR – There’s a certain nostalgia to hitting the ice outdoors during winter. Perhaps it’s the cool, refreshing air on your face or the relatively low tech experience. Either way, Buhr Park Outdoor Ice Arena is the perfect spot to skate with family and friends before the season ends.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Toledo police chase ends with fatal crash in Monroe County, officials say

DUNDEE, Mich. – A police chase originating in Toledo ended in a fatal crash in Monroe County on Friday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, one woman, the passenger, is dead after a vehicle crashed to end a police chase at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh Streets in the Village of Dundee at approximately 9:53 p.m. on Friday.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Eloise hospital site in Westland to be converted to hotel, restaurant

WESTLAND, Mich. – The former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital site in Westland will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant and bar, thanks to a grant from the state of Michigan. The city of Westland was awarded a $695,000 EGLE brownfield grant to address existing contamination at the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital and ensure the site’s safe reuse. Westland has partnered with 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC to redevelop the hospital as part of a multi-phase project.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new steakhouse in Detroit is giving its dishes an Asian flare

A new restaurant opened up in downtown Detroit late last year, and it’s starting to create quite the buzz with its unique look and menu. When you walk in you will be struck by the giant cherry blossom tree with flowers filling the exposed ceiling, which actually ties into the name, Hanah.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy