Prairie View, TX

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109

Percentages: FG .425, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Hardaway Jr. 4-10, Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Pinson 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Wood 1-5, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ntilikina). Turnovers: 12 (Wood 4, Dinwiddie 3, Hardy 2, Bullock, Ntilikina, Wright IV). Steals: 3...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Minnesota 104, Houston 96

Percentages: FG .475, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Russell 4-7, Edwards 3-7, Prince 2-4, McDaniels 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Anderson, Gobert). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Anderson 3, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Nowell, Prince,...
HOUSTON, TX
No. 25 Creighton 68, Marquette 42

MARQUETTE (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (King 1-4, Hare 1-4, Marotta 0-2, La Chapell 0-1, Nkumu 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1) Turnovers: 12 (Marotta 5, King 2, La Chapell 2, Myles 1, Hare 1, Team...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98

Percentages: FG .577, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Okoro 4-6, Garland 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Neto 1-1, Osman 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Love 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro, Osman, Stevens).
PHOENIX, AZ
Alabama 88, Auburn 57

AUBURN (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Shaw 2-6, Wells 2-5, Scott-Grayson 1-4, McFadden 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pratcher 2, Shaw 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 5, Johnson 3, Johnson 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1) Steals:...
AUBURN, AL
Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79

PEPPERDINE (7-9) Lewis 7-20 4-5 20, Porter 6-9 2-2 17, Basham 2-6 1-3 5, Mallette 7-13 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 7, Pitre 4-4 1-2 9, Moore 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-63 11-15 79. Halftime_Santa Clara 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-22 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1), Pepperdine 8-17 (Porter 3-4, Mallette 2-2, Lewis 2-7, Mitchell 1-4). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_Santa Clara 41 (Podziemski 10), Pepperdine 28 (Porter 6). Assists_Santa Clara 13 (Podziemski 6), Pepperdine 14 (Lewis 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Pepperdine 15. A_682 (3,104).
MALIBU, CA
No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56

CALIFORNIA (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Tuitele 1-2, Curry 1-5, Langarita 1-3, Ortiz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Langarita 1, Lutje Schipholt 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Langarita 2, Onyiah 2, Curry 1,...
STANFORD, CA
No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71

OREGON (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Paopao 3-7, Gray 2-7, Rogers 2-4, VanSlooten 0-1, Hanson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Rogers 1) Turnovers: 20 (Kyei 5, Paopao 4, Gray 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Hanson 2, Basham...
EUGENE, OR

