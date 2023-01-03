Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Elf on the shelf: Fulshear Police Department asks for community help to find wanted fugitiveJenifer KnightonFulshear, TX
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Related
SFGate
Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 109
Percentages: FG .425, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Hardaway Jr. 4-10, Bertans 3-5, Bullock 3-6, Pinson 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-5, Hardy 1-5, Wood 1-5, Lawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ntilikina). Turnovers: 12 (Wood 4, Dinwiddie 3, Hardy 2, Bullock, Ntilikina, Wright IV). Steals: 3...
SFGate
Minnesota 104, Houston 96
Percentages: FG .475, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Russell 4-7, Edwards 3-7, Prince 2-4, McDaniels 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Nowell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Anderson, Gobert). Turnovers: 17 (Russell 4, Anderson 3, Edwards 3, Gobert 2, McDaniels 2, Nowell, Prince,...
SFGate
No. 25 Creighton 68, Marquette 42
MARQUETTE (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 33.333, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 2-14, .143 (King 1-4, Hare 1-4, Marotta 0-2, La Chapell 0-1, Nkumu 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams 1) Turnovers: 12 (Marotta 5, King 2, La Chapell 2, Myles 1, Hare 1, Team...
SFGate
Cleveland 112, Phoenix 98
Percentages: FG .577, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Okoro 4-6, Garland 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Neto 1-1, Osman 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Love 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley, Mitchell, Stevens). Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Garland 2, Diakite, LeVert, Okoro, Osman, Stevens).
SFGate
Alabama 88, Auburn 57
AUBURN (10-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.545, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Shaw 2-6, Wells 2-5, Scott-Grayson 1-4, McFadden 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Pratcher 2, Shaw 1) Turnovers: 15 (Wells 5, Johnson 3, Johnson 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Bostic 1, Richardson 1, Shaw 1) Steals:...
SFGate
Santa Clara 89, Pepperdine 79
PEPPERDINE (7-9) Lewis 7-20 4-5 20, Porter 6-9 2-2 17, Basham 2-6 1-3 5, Mallette 7-13 2-2 18, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 7, Pitre 4-4 1-2 9, Moore 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 30-63 11-15 79. Halftime_Santa Clara 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Santa Clara 8-22 (Podziemski 4-6, Justice 2-6, Braun 1-2, Stewart 1-5, Akametu 0-1, Knapper 0-1, Tongue 0-1), Pepperdine 8-17 (Porter 3-4, Mallette 2-2, Lewis 2-7, Mitchell 1-4). Fouled Out_Lewis. Rebounds_Santa Clara 41 (Podziemski 10), Pepperdine 28 (Porter 6). Assists_Santa Clara 13 (Podziemski 6), Pepperdine 14 (Lewis 4). Total Fouls_Santa Clara 16, Pepperdine 15. A_682 (3,104).
SFGate
No. 2 Stanford 60, California 56
CALIFORNIA (10-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Martin 2-2, McIntosh 2-5, Tuitele 1-2, Curry 1-5, Langarita 1-3, Ortiz 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Langarita 1, Lutje Schipholt 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Langarita 2, Onyiah 2, Curry 1,...
SFGate
No. 15 Arizona 79, No. 18 Oregon 71
OREGON (12-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Paopao 3-7, Gray 2-7, Rogers 2-4, VanSlooten 0-1, Hanson 0-3) Blocked Shots: 2 (VanSlooten 1, Rogers 1) Turnovers: 20 (Kyei 5, Paopao 4, Gray 3, VanSlooten 2, Rogers 2, Hanson 2, Basham...
Comments / 0