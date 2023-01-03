ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Here's What's In The Stars For You! 2023 Astrological Forecast

By Psychic Zya
 5 days ago

Happy New Year!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

This week in addition to the weekly astrological forecast, Psychic Zya is also sharing her predictions for the year ahead. Make sure to screenshot or bookmark this post so you can come back and refer to it all year long!

Astro Overview:

2023 is being hailed as the year of the great Spiritual Awakening due to it adding up to the singular number 7. And while this is true it’s much deeper than that.

The collective as a whole will start to activate their ancient spiritual/metaphysical gifts along with going inward to clear deep shadows.

I’ll be honest, this will not be the easiest year emotionally for the collective, but it’s also the year that you can hyper-manifest the reality that you truly want as long as it is in harmony with your divine path.

If you have yet to get a spiritual practice started then please do so immediately as self-care will be a big theme as we all move through these upcoming lessons collectively.

A spiritual practice can simply be meditating for 30 mins a day or setting up an ancestor altar or doing nature walks. It’s simply a time to go within, to sit in silence, and to really hear from all parts of yourself so that you can be aware of behavior that’s either helping or holding you back.

In addition to spiritual gains, this is the year that a new crop of millionaires will sow their seeds and will be especially profitable for those in the spiritual/healing, real estate (commercial and global), and non-owner/owner tech sector (think AIRBNB and UBER.)

In line with the spiritual expansion will be a reformatting of parenting, and families and a re-honoring of the role of the mother, both the physical as well as the collective being pushed to live more in harmony with mother earth.

Take a deep breath…hold it for a count of ten…let it out for a count of ten…and let’s dig in!

Key Universal 2023 themes will be: Collective consciousness expanding, mothering and nurturing becoming trendy and cherished, many turning to alternative spirituality or back to traditional religion, releasing of collective and individual trauma

2023 Universal Red Flags: Allow your tribe to shift as your consciousness expands you’ll find yourself less aligned with loved ones and friends. It’s ok. Let go with ease. Isolation by the collective will propel a deep revolution at the soul and ego levels. We will know by the end of the year what truly matters and just how much we don’t need. Quiet quitting and flat out just quitting the rat race. Learning to navigate fear from self and others.

2023 Universal Sweet Spots: If you take great care of your health both physically and mentally it will take amazing care of you. Traveling near and far will be huge themes this year while souls search for home and peace. Long lost lovers will be reuniting to either finish their healing journeys or come together healed and ready to go.

How to work with:

Your mantra: State this out loud daily for at least 5 mins while either gazing in the mirror, bathing, or staring into the flame of a gold, yellow or white candle.

Your Lucky Colors: Wear these colors for speedy abundance, protection, and harnessing joy. They should also be heavily worn when you need to raise up good vibrations (and your personal magnetism) for an upcoming opportunity in your life

Your Lucky Symbol: These are both protective and blessing symbols for your 2023. You can either use them as keychains, wall art, or even tchotchkes you hang off your rearview mirror. If nothing else get a statue of the item and keep it in the part of the house that you hang out in the most.

Alright now, let’s get into these horoscopes! Hit the flip for your sign.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

