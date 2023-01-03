ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills Flying Home From Cincinnati After Hamlin Injury, per Report

By Patrick Andres
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Some members of the Buffalo organization will stay behind, according to WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.

With Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the team has made the decision to fly back to Buffalo, according to a report from Joe Danneman of WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.

Danneman added that "there are people from the organization who will stay with Damar and the family." One such person appears to be Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was filmed entering the hospital by ESPN after the game's suspension.

Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against Cincinnati after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins . He was administered CPR on the field, after which he was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The teams soon retreated to their respective locker rooms and about an hour later, the NFL postponed the game.

The 24-year-old Hamlin, who played parts of five collegiate seasons for Pittsburgh near his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., has played 29 games in two seasons and has started 13 games for Buffalo this season.

