3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season

After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
3 reasons Steelers fans should be excited despite missing the playoffs

Despite missing out on the postseason thanks to a Dolphins win over the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty to look forward to in the years to come. Mike Tomlin secured his 16th straight winning season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite an auspicious 2-6 start to the year. Tomlin has some tough decisions to make this offseason, namely when it comes to the NFL Draft and what to do at offensive coordinator.
JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Will Lamar Jackson play in Wild Card game?

With the NFL Playoff picture set, the biggest question Ravens fans are asking is whether the Lamar Jackson injury will keep him out of the Wild Card game. Even though the regular season is over, the biggest question remains in Baltimore. Will Lamar Jackson play next week or will the Ravens have to try and make it without him?
NFL Draft 2023: Why do the Steelers have the No. 32 pick?

The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s how that happened. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft board is officially set. The coveted first-overall pick will be going to the Chicago Bears, after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13 in Week 18 and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31. With this, they have the choice to either take one of the top defensive players available, or haul in some draft capital from a team in need of a quarterback.
