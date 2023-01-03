Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
3 New England Patriots who won’t be back for the 2023 season
After missing the playoffs, the Patriots should expect to see some departures ahead of the 2023 season, some welcome and some bittersweet. The New England Patriots ended their 2022 season just short of the playoffs after losing to the Bills and finishing the season 8-9. The game in Buffalo was...
Did Sean Payton screw the Broncos out of hiring him while addressing recent rumors? (Video)
Sean Payton addressed recent coaching rumors about him on FOX’s NFL pregame show, but did so in a very strategic way. The NFL coaching carosuel is already spinning, but the speed is about to pick up. One of the hottest names on the coaching market is former New Orleans...
Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
3 reasons Steelers fans should be excited despite missing the playoffs
Despite missing out on the postseason thanks to a Dolphins win over the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty to look forward to in the years to come. Mike Tomlin secured his 16th straight winning season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite an auspicious 2-6 start to the year. Tomlin has some tough decisions to make this offseason, namely when it comes to the NFL Draft and what to do at offensive coordinator.
JJ Watt pens emotional good-bye following final NFL game
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt said goodbye to the NFL on Twitter after playing his final game on Sunday. On Dec. 27, former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced that he was retiring from the NFL at the end of the 2022 regular-season. The news came as a shock to fans around the league, as he was still playing at a high level late this season.
Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Dolphins playoff schedule 2023: Game days, start times, opponents [UPDATED]
Miami left it until the final weekend of the regular season but they made it to the boost season. What will the Dolphins playoff schedule look like in 2023?. For the first time since 2016, the Dolphins are in the playoffs. Miami looked like a lock for the playoffs with...
How the Detroit Lions can make the playoffs in Week 18 [UPDATED]
UPDATE: The Detroit Lions cannot make the postseason after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 19-16. The Detroit Lions had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but they needed some help from the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions are in prime position for a playoff...
Brandon Staley makes best argument yet for Chargers to hire Sean Payton
Brandon Staley’s handling of personnel in the Chargers regular-season finale may have given LA reason enough to let him go and pursue Sean Payton. Does Brandon Staley want to win a playoff game? Does he want to keep his job?. If the answer to either of those questions is...
Will Lamar Jackson play in Wild Card game?
With the NFL Playoff picture set, the biggest question Ravens fans are asking is whether the Lamar Jackson injury will keep him out of the Wild Card game. Even though the regular season is over, the biggest question remains in Baltimore. Will Lamar Jackson play next week or will the Ravens have to try and make it without him?
NFL Draft 2023: Why do the Steelers have the No. 32 pick?
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s how that happened. The top of the 2023 NFL Draft board is officially set. The coveted first-overall pick will be going to the Chicago Bears, after they lost to the Minnesota Vikings 29-13 in Week 18 and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31. With this, they have the choice to either take one of the top defensive players available, or haul in some draft capital from a team in need of a quarterback.
NFL Playoffs 2023: Super Wild Card weekend TV schedule, matchups, start times
With the regular season over, the NFL Playoffs are finally here, and Super Wild Card weekend is shaping up to be an overstuffed load of football fun. After 18 weeks, we finally know what the NFL Playoff Picture looks like — and it took to the very end of Sunday for it to come into focus.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0