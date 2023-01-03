Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury
Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Video of Joe Burrow Warming Up After Damar Hamlin Collapse Sparks Debate
A clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throwing a football after Damar Hamlin collapsed has led to some saying that players were told to warm up
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
wonderwall.com
The player Damar Hamlin tackled before his cardiac arrest reacts, more stars speak out as the Buffalo Bills safety remains hospitalized: Tom Brady, Ciara, Dwyane Wade, Bret Michaels and more
On Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field in front of millions of viewers seconds after he tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, leaving NFL players and fans supporting both teams in shock — and many in tears. His team soon confirmed that he'd suffered a cardiac arrest. After Damar was taken from the field by ambulance after medical personnel performed CPR and restored his heartbeat, he was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Jan. 3.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football Fans Want ESPN Employee Fired This Week
The response to the tragic events of Monday Night Football, which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and receive CPR on the field, has largely been uplifting. Fans and players from around the NFL have sent prayers and well-wishes to both Hamlin and his teammates. Meanwhile, ...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
"Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
Former NFL Doctor Explains Situation With Damar Hamlin
On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The team announced that he suffered a cardiac arrest after a routine collision with Tee Higgins. Hamlin had his heartbeat restored and was then transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He's currently undergoing more treatment and tests.
Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Doctors Say
The Buffalo Bills safety remains critically ill ― but there's reason for hope.
Look: Roger Goodell's Memo To NFL Teams Has Leaked
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was transported to a hospital in Cincinnati. Just over an hour later, the NFL announced the game would be suspended until further notice. In a statement to NFL teams on Tuesday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed he postponed the game and that the league is in contact with both teams about what to do going forward.
How to bet Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football in Ohio
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The timing could not be more impeccable: On the very same weekend Ohio sports betting joins the ranks of the legal...
Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth
In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
Zac Taylor Reveals 1st Thing Sean McDermott Said The Other Night
A couple days removed from the unbelievably scary scene at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opened up a bit his initial conversation with the Bills' Sean McDermott. Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Taylor revealed, via FOX 19's Joe Danneman, what McDermott said to him...
thecomeback.com
NFL star makes major move to support Damar Hamlin
Ever since the terrifying situation regarding Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin took place on Monday night, Hamlin and his family have received an outpouring of support from near and far as so many people are looking to help in any way they can in what appears to be a helpless situation. As a result, the number of donations to Hamlin’s charity has absolutely exploded – and one NFL star is among the donors.
Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapses on the field in a game against Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during last night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a statement, the Bills said Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit. They said his heartbeat was restored on the field, and he was taken to a hospital for further testing and treatment. Joining us now to talk about what happened is Dr. Christopher Madias. He's the director of the Cardiac Arrhythmia Center at Tufts Medical Center. Hello, Dr. Madias.
Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized after collapsing during a game with Cincinnati
UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Singing) Amen. Amen. INSKEEP: Fans also gathered at Highmark Stadium, which is the home venue of the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin's team. Hamlin tumbled down after he made a tackle during Monday night's game, as people across the country watched on TV. SCHMITZ: Ann Thompson of WVXU in Cincinnati...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0