SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. Many things can affect this important organ that you learned about in science class, but you may not know much about it. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to “come clean” about the spleen.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO