WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Hunter Ice Festival
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New details for those looking to have some winter fun. An organizer from the Hunter Ice Festival in Niles stopped by 16 News Now Saturday Morning to give us a look ahead at next week’s celebration. With ice sculptures set to line the streets in...
WNDU
Get ready for more sunshine as kids head back to school on Monday!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Low of 25. Monday: Partly cloudy skies. High near 42. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of passing shower. High around 42. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. High of 46. Thursday: Rain showers likely. High of 45. Friday: Chance of...
WNDU
DTSB hosts First Fridays event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first “First Fridays” of the year!. People gathered in downtown South Bend for the “Winter Wonderland” themed event. “And, our tag line is, ‘Get out and enjoy winter before you’re completely sick of it,’” said Kylie Carter, Senior Director of Marketing & Events for downtown South Bend.
WNDU
Cloudy today with a stray flurry, but sunshine arrives to start your work week!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today: Primarily cloudy day with a stray flurry, mainly south. High of 37. Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Low of 25. Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High near 42. Next chance for wet weather arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with rain showers possible.
WNDU
Winter Days return to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Winter Days return to the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. You can walk through the zoo and visit some of your favorite animals, take a ride on the Potawatomi Express, and enjoy some concessions, weather permitting. “We’re very excited because it’s an opportunity for people to...
WNDU
Interactive murder mystery thrills Michiana
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Dinner, show, and an interactive murder mystery? That’s what audience members at The Dinner Detective experienced Saturday night. Taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Room in Mishawaka, dozens of people came out to enjoy The Dinner Detective’s improvisational take on true crime and attempt to solve the mystery.
WNDU
Goshen’s Fire & Ice Fest underway
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the end of winter break for many schools here in Michiana, so why not finish it out with a bit of fun?. Downtown Goshen’s Fire and Ice Festival kicked off this afternoon as part of Goshen’s First Fridays. Professional ice carvers began their work creating art from 300-pound blocks of ice!
WNDU
United Youth Theatre performs ‘Seussical Jr.’ for the community
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United Youth Theatre of South Bend is holding multiple performances of the “Seussical Jr.” musical this weekend at the Moreau Center for the Arts at Saint Mary’s College. The musical transports you through some classic Dr. Seuss-inspired stories, such as “The...
WNDU
South Bend woman to help create giant balloon wonderland to benefit those with disabilities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Back in November, we told you about Jenn Nyikos. A balloon artist and South Bend business owner of “Fun by the Yard.”. Now, we’re learning she was chosen as part of a talented team of international balloon professionals heading to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. They’ll be taking part in a charitable big balloon build in March!
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Petro
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Petro who is looking for a new home!. For more information about Petro, watch the video above!. If you want to adopt Petro or any...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Spleen Tumors and Splenectomy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You may have heard about an organ called the spleen, but what does it do, and how can it develop life-threatening problems?. Many things can affect this important organ that you learned about in science class, but you may not know much about it. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to “come clean” about the spleen.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: South Bend Clerk’s office donation drive for the YWCA
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -South Bend City Clerk Dawn Jones and YWCA of North Central Indiana President Susan Tybon joined 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about an upcoming donation drive to help support single mothers and their children. Starting Monday, Jan. 16, people can donate hygienic items and...
WNDU
Baseball, softball training season begins at RBI’s Unlimited
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The training season before baseball and softball season has begun at RBI’s Unlimited. Individual instruction, batting cage rentals, ten-week sessions, and more are available and players of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Olivia Zarantonello is an IU South Bend softball player and instructor...
WNDU
Community leaders preview MLK Day event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) — As Martin Luther King Day approaches, community leaders are giving a preview of how they’re planning to honor Dr. King. The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Community Celebration and Recognition will take place on January 16 at the Century Center in South Bend. There will be workshops, vendors, musical presentations, and much more for all ages.
WNDU
Mishawaka Cavemen win 3A state wrestling championship
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s a new set of state champs coming out of Michiana -- more specifically, Mishawaka High School. Competing for their first team state title in 13 years, the Mishawaka Cavemen came away from Saturday as 3A state champions. The Cavemen took down East Central 66-12...
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council to discuss housing development plans
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Development could soon be reaching new heights in Mishawaka. A request has been made to raise the maximum allowable building height for the next phase of the Grandview development at Cleveland and Gumwood. The limit is now 48 feet. Developers want to take that up to...
WNDU
LaPorte County fatal crash
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
WNDU
Access to immediate care returns in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Marshall County is getting ready to welcome a brand-new immediate care center to the St. Joseph Plymouth Medical Center. This comes months after the closing of the county’s previous immediate care center. “Well, we haven’t been able to have an immediate care open for multiple...
WNDU
Irish chopped down in Chapel Hill for 5th straight ACC loss
CHAPEL HILL, NC. (WNDU) - The season is slipping away from the Notre Dame men’s basketball team. Saturday, they suffered their sixth loss in the last seven games, and their fifth in five conference contests as they went down to the University of North Carolina, 81-64. The Irish were...
