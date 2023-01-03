ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighborhood ties to TCU football

After defeating Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU football is heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the first season under head coach Sonny Dykes, TCU went undefeated for the first 12 games before losing to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. Dykes came to TCU from...
South Oak Cliff graduate on TCU’s National Championship roster

South Oak Cliff high school will have an alum on the field during Monday’s College Football Championship game. Kyron Chambers is a true Freshman on Texas Christian University’s team. He was one of five true Freshman to see playtime in TCU’s first game of the season. Now,...
To paint, or not to paint: Lakewood neighbors continue discussions

Neighbors in the Lakewood Conservation District expansion area are grappling with key questions in preserving the character of their neighborhood. They have met 11 times since submitting signed petitions to Planning and Urban Design staff to signal neighborhood interest in expanding the Lakewood Conservation District. Twelve post-application meetings were initially scheduled, and more will be needed to cover all necessary topics.
