Hawaiian Bros coming to St. Joseph

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill has announced it will locate in St. Joseph this summer. A marketing consultant announced Hawaiian Bros will locate at the vacant lot at Belt Highway and Beck Road. A sign has been erected on the chain link fence at the site. The consultant promised updates, but stated the restaurant will join the St. Joseph community this summer.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year

The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas

The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Mo. Democrat announces plan to challenge Hawley in 2024

Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced Friday that he plans to challenge Republican Josh Hawley in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Kunce, 40, chose the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make his announcement. Hawley received fierce criticism for his actions on the day of the insurrection, from pumping his fist at in support of protesters before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to his decision to contest President Joe Biden’s victory after the riot was quelled.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Mo. House speaker: Budget surplus should mean more tax cuts

Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Medicaid coverage is peril for some Missourians

Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during...
MISSOURI STATE
