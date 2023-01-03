Read full article on original website
MWSU WBB dominates down the stretch, Bearcat men rout Griffons Saturday
MARYVILLE - It took the Missouri Western women's basketball team a little while to get going Saturday against Northwest Missouri State. But once they got going, the Griffons were tough to stop. A three-pointer by junior Jordan Cunningham with 6:59 left in the second quarter gave Missouri Western its first...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Hawaiian Bros coming to St. Joseph
Hawaiian Bros Island Grill has announced it will locate in St. Joseph this summer. A marketing consultant announced Hawaiian Bros will locate at the vacant lot at Belt Highway and Beck Road. A sign has been erected on the chain link fence at the site. The consultant promised updates, but stated the restaurant will join the St. Joseph community this summer.
Sec. of State releases plan to modernize Kansas election laws
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules and regulation in past elections.
OPINION: January ushers in COVID turning points year after year
The COVID-19 pandemic has crafted many of its dark landmarks during recent Januarys. The last three installments have brought perhaps the most significant events related to the virus: the month that introduced COVID-19 to Kansas, two months that contained the two most deadly and contagious surges, and also a month that introduced widespread vaccination.
Kan. teacher shortage: Calls for higher pay, paid student teachers
As Kansas faces the worst teacher shortage it’s ever known, one group says the state needs to raise teacher pay, elevate the profession and offer student teachers a paycheck. “Part of the problem is our salaries in education stink,” said Rick Ginsburg, dean of education at the University of...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican,...
$92M Powerball jackpot claimed in Kansas
The Kansas Lottery kicked off the new year with a bang this week, as not only was the winning Holiday Millionaire Raffle number announced, but the winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize as well. The winning...
Sheriff IDs St. Joseph man as suspect after woman shot in the leg
BROWN COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have identified the suspect as Mark Alan Edmundson, 48, of St Joseph. Just after 4 p.m. January 2, Brown County dispatch received a call. of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of US 36 Highway near. Timber, according...
Schmidt reflects on his 12 years as Kansas AG in farewell letter
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt lists suing the national government, fighting vaccine mandates and advocating against illegal immigration as notable accomplishments in the position he held for more than a decade. In a farewell letter reflecting on his 12 years as the state’s top legal officer, Schmidt...
Delays in effort to shut down Agape school dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
Mo. Democrat announces plan to challenge Hawley in 2024
Marine veteran Lucas Kunce announced Friday that he plans to challenge Republican Josh Hawley in the 2024 race for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Kunce, 40, chose the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to make his announcement. Hawley received fierce criticism for his actions on the day of the insurrection, from pumping his fist at in support of protesters before a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to his decision to contest President Joe Biden’s victory after the riot was quelled.
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Read final KBI report on investigation of alleged clergy abuse
TOPEKA – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt on Friday received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas. In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses...
St. Joseph city manager sees much potential for downtown corridors with I-229 renovations
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter sees new opportunities for access to downtown in the proposed changes to the I-229 double decker bridge. Carter says good access and the same accesses to downtown today are totally different things, but bringing entirely different ways into downtown presents good opportunities. "One of...
Mo. House speaker: Budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there is more room to return money to Missouri taxpayers.”
Bailey officially takes over as Missouri’s new attorney general
Andrew Bailey was sworn in Tuesday morning as Missouri’s new Attorney General. He replaces Eric Schmitt, who was also sworn in Tuesday as the newest U.S. Senator from the state. Bailey, 41, was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson just before Thanksgiving. He began working for Parson in 2019 as...
Medicaid coverage is peril for some Missourians
Missouri’s social services department will resume conducting Medicaid eligibility renewals on April 1 — allowing the state to once again remove people from its rolls after a three-year pause during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Since March 2020, states have been barred from removing enrollees from Medicaid during...
City officials pondering what to do with several abandoned buildings in city
St. Joseph city councilmembers are aware of a large number of abandoned buildings in the city, including some former retail business buildings along the city’s main commercial road. Councilmember Madison Davis, in response to a caller on the KFEQ Hotline, says the council is aiming to do something about...
