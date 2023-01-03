ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Errol Spence Jr’s trainer skeptical about Terence Crawford fight happening

By Huck Allen: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James isn’t optimistic about a fight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford happening at this point after the Nebraska native acted impetuously by suddenly, without warning giving up on talks to accept an offer by BLK Prime to fight David Avanesyan.
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua 3-fight plan for 2023 revealed by Eddie Hearn

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn revealed the three-fight plan for Anthony Joshua on Monday for 2023, beginning in April against a top 15 opponent. Hearn isn’t saying who Joshua’s April opponent will be, but he said it will be a recognizable fighter. The idea is for Joshua (24-3,...
Boxing Scene

Derrick James Says Crawford Has ‘Uneducated Perspective’ of Himself in Spence Fight

If Terence Crawford is trying to keep his fight with Errol Spence Jr. alive, he is doing a poor job of it, according to Derek James. James, the longtime trainer of WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight champion Spence, recently weighed in on the fallout of a proposed undisputed welterweight showdown between his charge and Crawford, the WBO titlist. Crawford opted to fight David Avanesyan instead, stopping the Russian inside six rounds a few weeks ago at CHI Health Center in Crawford’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Boxing Scene

Andrade on Canelo Potentially Facing Ryder: ‘Just More Bulls--- Bro … Just Another Easy Fight’

Demetrius Andrade can’t hide his disgust regarding Canelo Alvarez’s potential next opponent. The two division world champion from Providence, Rhode Island, has long criticized the Mexican superstar and undisputed 168-pound champion for his supposed lack of ambition and has repeatedly accused him of avoiding him, despite the fact that they were network stablemates on DAZN.
Boxing Scene

Broner Believes Exhibition With Mayweather Would Generate Huge Money

Former four division world champion Adrien Broner would love the opportunity to trade punches with his former mentor, former five division champion Floyd Mayweather. Broner, at one point, was tabbed as the second coming of Mayweather. The two boxers were very close friends, but several years ago they seemed to...
rolling out

Jaron Ennis predicts an early knockout of Karen Chukhadzhian, Eyes Errol Spence, Terence Crawford

Jaron “Boots” Ennis confidently discusses future fights before demolishing his very next opponent. That pattern is unchanged for Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) in advance Saturday’s IBF interim welterweight clash with Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) of Ukraine, against whom the switch-hitting Philadelphian seeks his 20th straight knockout at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Showtime Pay Per View (9 pm. ET/ 6 pm PT).
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia - Show Off Moves at Workouts

Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis donated fight night tickets to local youths at the Kennedy Recreation Center during Wednesday’s media workout that kicked off fight week activities for his WBA Lightweight Title defense against unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García on SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday January 7 from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis Plans On Retiring Adrien Broner

By Vince Dwriter: For the past couple of years it seemed like Regis “Rougarou” Prograis was being railroaded by the politics of boxing, but when he finally received another chance to fight for a world title, he took full advantage in November 2022 when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round, and won the vacant WBC super lightweight strap.
BoxingNews24.com

Sergio Martinez on Gennadiy Golovkin: “I can give him a boxing lesson”

By Jim Calfa: Former two-division world champion Sergio Martinez is hoping to get a title shot against IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin in 2023. Martinez is convinced that he can give Golovkin a boxing lesson, and he’s eager to be allowed to try and do that. He believes that he’s going to get that title shot this year.
Boxing Scene

WBC Lashes Out at IBA Over Title Belt Confusion

The World Boxing Council is once again at odds with amateur boxing sanctioning body IBA. The two organizations have verbally sparred several times in the past - with the tension increasing when the IBA (then the AIBA) declared their intention to stage boxing events with fully licensed professionals. In the...

