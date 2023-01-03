Read full article on original website
Ryan Garcia tells Gervonta Davis: “Goodbye, Tank, it’s over for you”
By Craig Daly: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis told the media at the post-fight press conference last night that Ryan Garcia is a “baby clown” after being told that he had said on Twitter, “It’s over for you” following his ninth round knockout victory over Hector Luis Garcia at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.
Caleb Plant & David Benavidez trade trash talk ahead of March fight
By Dan Ambrose: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant and David Benavidez traded trash talk today on Instagram ahead of their fight on a still determined date in March. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he wants to break Plant’s face when he gets him in the ring. Benavidez let Plant...
LIVE: Davis vs Garcia, Ennis vs Karen, Andrade vs Nicholson FITE TV Stream
By Brian Webber: Gervonta Davis, Hector Luis Garcia, Jaron Ennis & Karen Chukhadzhian all successfully weighed in on Friday for their fights this Saturday night on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Fight fans outside the US can watch the fight card on FITETV – The...
Tank Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia scorecards lopsided in Gervonta’s favor
By Adam Baskin: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis was surprisingly WAY ahead on all three of the judges’ scorecards at the time of the ninth round stoppage of his opponent Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. With the way the judges...
Boots Ennis says Errol Spence has 120 days to fight him after next bout
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis confirmed to the media on Thursday that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr has 120 days to defend against him after his next fight in April. Ennis (29-0, 27 KOs) still must defeat Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KOs) this Saturday night in...
George Kambosos Jr talks Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Garcia
By Jack Tiernan: George Kambosos Jr is happy for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis following his ninth round injury stoppage win over Hector Luis Garcia last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Despite the oddball scores turned in by the three judges that worked last night’s Gervonta-Hector fight, Tank Davis was...
Can Hector Luis Garcia wreck Tank Davis’ fight with Ryan Garcia?
By Craig Daly: Hector Luis Garcia is in the role of the spoiler on Saturday, potentially messing up the big plans Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has of facing Ryan Garcia in April on Showtime PPV in a mega-fight. Hector’s best shot at getting the victory on Saturday is to...
Eimantas Stanionis had emergency appendectomy, Vergil Ortiz Jr fight postponed
By Sean Jones: WBA secondary welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis reportedly had an emergency appendectomy, resulting in his March 18th title defense against Vergil Ortiz Jr being postponed until possibly April, if not later. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of Stanionis’ medical emergency last Friday. There’s no word yet on...
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith for £19.95 on Sky PPV on January 21st
By Charles Brun: The going price for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith card on January 21st on Sky Sports PPV is £19.95 on Sky PPV for their match at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The former IBO super middleweight champion Eubank Jr is still hoping to...
Oleksandr Usyk rated above Wladimir Klitschko by Peter Fury
By Barry Holbrook: Peter Fury rates IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk as a more well-round fighter than former two-time champ Wladimir Klitschko was during his career. Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) dominated the heavyweight division from 2004 until 2015 when he was finally dethroned at age 39 by Tyson Fury. Usyk...
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis: “We got to do it again in April,” Ryan Garcia next up
By Chris Williams: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is already looking ahead to fighting in April against Ryan Garcia after demolishing Hector Luis Garcia by a ninth round knockout last Saturday night in their much-talked-about fight in Washington, D.C. Gervonta (28-0, 26 KOs) says Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya...
Jaron Ennis says he’ll fight Jermell Charlo at 154 if no Spence or other big names
By Dan Ambrose: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take a fight against undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo if offered to him if he can’t get Errol Spence Jr or any of the other names of top fighters on his list at welterweight. Ideally, Boots Ennis...
Adrien Broner says Rashidi Ellis “robbed” in loss to Roiman Villa
113-113 This writer had Villa winning 115-111 over the badly exposed Rashidi, whose career may never be the same after this defeat and the punishment he absorbed. The Rashidi-Villa fight was like a modern-day version of the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez vs. Medrick Taylor I bout in March 1990. In that fight, Chavez fell behind early but rallied with his pressure & power shots to score a 12th round knockout in the last Seconds. Sadly, Taylor was never the same fighter after the loss.
VIDEO: 5 Random Boxing Opinions
That dream got me thinking about the passage of time, and how in boxing just like in real life, the younger generation eventually takes over for the old guard, and with the passage of time – in boxing terms – certain names survive the test of time during the long rich history of professional boxing, and in terms of heavyweights in particular, from John L Sullivan to Tyson Fury. And in between we had many all time great heavyweight champions including the likes of Joe Louis, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and the great Lennox Lewis – the last undisputed world heavyweight champion, more than 20 damn years ago.
Boxing Results: Roiman Villa Shocks Rashidi “Speedy” Ellis!
By Vince Dwriter: The Showtime pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia consisted of a card that was packed with boxing stars who were sizeable favorites, but the upset of the night occurred when the hard hitting welterweight contender Roiman Villa defeated Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) by way of majority decision.
Frank Warren sent Oleksandr Usyk draft contract for Tyson Fury fight in March
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren says a draft contract has been sent to Team Oleksandr Usyk for the unified heavyweight championship in March. With only roughly eight weeks to go for the expected March 4th fight, it’s implausible that it’ll take place then unless IBF, WBA & WBC champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is already well underway with his training camp.
Regis Prograis to Ryan Garcia: “I’ll break your face”
By Matt Lieberman: WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis sent a warning to Ryan Garcia today on social media, letting him know that he’ll smash his face. Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) took issue with a comment Ryan recently made on social media in which he called him “slow” and said he would knock him out if they were ever to fight.
Ronald Ellis says Boots Ennis & Rashidi won’t be fighting soon
By Allan Fox: Ronald Ellis says his brother Rashidi Ellis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis won’t be given the green light to fight anytime soon. Ronald states that now that Rashidi (24-0, 15 KOs) is signed with PBC, they’re not going to let him fight Boots (29-0, 27 KOs) yet.
Jaron Ennis on Karen Chukhadzhian fight: “I should have stepped on the gas”
By Huck Allen: Young star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) was less than pleased with his performance last Saturday night against the crafty #4 IBF Karen Chukhadzhian (21-2, 11 KOs), despite winning a wide 12 round unanimous decision to pick up the vacant interim International Boxing Federation welterweight title.
Beterbiev vs Yarde: Anthony Yarde Back To The Future
ANTHONY YARDE IS approaching what he calls ‘the biggest fight of his career’ on January 28 at the venue where it all began for him as a professional back in 2015. On the 9th of May in 2015, Mitch Mitchell was in the opposite corner at what was formerly known as Wembley Arena. He lasted 15 seconds into the second round.
