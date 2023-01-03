ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral

Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
ClutchPoints

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Boston

Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots

BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
ClutchPoints

Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts

The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion. The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had […] The post Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Thanks Supporters With Heartfelt Instagram Post

The football world has rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week. Hamlin, who the Bills announced Saturday continues to make excellent progress in his recovery after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field Monday, has felt the love. He took to social media to say thank you. Hamlin ...
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move

The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
