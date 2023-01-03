Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’
After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Damar Hamlin speaking to Bills teammates after breathing tube is removed
The news keeps getting better out of UC Hospital in Cincinnati about Bills DB Damar Hamlin. Reports Friday indicate he is speaking with the team and teammates and has had the breathing tube removed. He told the team, “Love you boys.”. His improvement since suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s...
Look: This Absurd Play Call By Andy Reid Is Going Viral On Saturday
With the top seed in the AFC still up for grabs this Saturday, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are laying it all on the line. The Chiefs lead the Raiders 24-3 at halftime, but one play call from the Kansas City skipper this afternoon has NFL fans scratching their heads. Late in the ...
Look: Photo of Smiling Damar Hamlin is Going Viral
Good news continues to arrive about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. On Saturday, the Bills announced that Hamlin, while still hospitalized, continues to progress in his recovery. Just as exciting has been the confirmation that Hamlin has been able to experience and appreciate the outpouring of ...
Damar Hamlin Tweets Perfect Reaction to Bills’ Opening Touchdown
The safety is watching Sunday’s game from his hospital bed in Cincinnati.
Jim Harbaugh’s Level 1 violation allegedly over lying about burgers
The Michigan football program is under investigation by the NCAA for a Level 1 violation for non-compliance or misleading NCAA investigators. The violation may relate to head coach Jim Harbaugh buying a couple of hamburgers for recruits during Covid, and then failing to be truthful about the informal meal. The...
LOOK: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wearing pullover with Damar Hamlin tribute
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is among the players across the league honoring Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 as he continues to show signs of improvement following his Week 17 injury. Mahomes came out for pregame warmups wearing a custom pullover, not unlike the one that...
ETOnline.com
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Moved to Tears Discussing Damar Hamlin During Press Conference
Damar Hamlin's coach, Sean McDermott, is joining the rest of the Buffalo Bills team in sending his best wishes for the athlete's recovery. McDermott got visibly emotional on Thursday during a press conference alongside Bills quarterback Josh Allen, discussing the 24-year-old safety's condition. In the three days since Hamlin suffered...
Look: Damar Hamlin's 3-Word Message For Josh Allen Goes Viral
Damar Hamlin will be cheering on his Buffalo Bills from the hospital on Sunday. Hamlin, the 24-year-old Bills safety who collapsed from cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football at the beginning of the week, is still recovering from his terrifying medical emergency. However, the fact ...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills play video message from Damar Hamlin prior to kickoff of game vs. Patriots
BOSTON -- Damar Hamlin's health has improved steadily and rapidly this week, with the 24-year-old being able to address his teammates via FaceTime on Friday.On Sunday, Hamlin was able to address the rest of Buffalo and Bills Mafia prior to kickoff between the Bills and Patriots in Orchard Park.Though he didn't record a video message for the players and fans in attendance in Orchard Park, Hamlin did send a message out on social media prior to the start of the game. That message was quite simple, with Hamlin shaping his hands like a heart, while tweeting out, "GAMETIME!!!"Hamlin, of course,...
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts
The Chicago Bears entered Week 18 needing two things to happen to get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft: lose to the Vikings and see the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Both those things happened, and the latter went down in absolutely wild fashion. The Bears, playing without Justin Fields, had […] The post Bears fans go wild over getting No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft after Lovie Smith’s Texans pull off miracle win over Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Damar Hamlin Thanks Supporters With Heartfelt Instagram Post
The football world has rallied around Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week. Hamlin, who the Bills announced Saturday continues to make excellent progress in his recovery after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field Monday, has felt the love. He took to social media to say thank you. Hamlin ...
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move
The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
