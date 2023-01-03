Kansas State football running back Deuce Vaughn declares for NFL draft

Deuce Vaughn, the second-leading rusher in Kansas State football history, has played his last game as a Wildcat.

Vaughn, a two-time consensus All-American as an all-purpose back, announced on social media Monday that he is passing up his senior season and entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards this season, moving into second place on the school career chart with 3,604. Only former All-American and K-State Hall of Famer Darren Sproles had more with 4,979 from 2001-04.

Vaughn's 1,936 all-purpose yards this year — he also caught 42 passes for 378 yards — pushed him into second place all-time for the Wildcats with 5,029, which again trails only Sproles' 6,812 total.

Vaughn, who repeatedly brushed aside questions about his future until the end of the season, made his announcement two days after rushing for 133 yards, including an 88-yard touchdown, in K-State's 45-20 Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama.

More: Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman defends aggressive approach in Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama

K-State finished the season with a 10-4 record, which included a 31-28 overtime victory against TCU in the Big 12 championship game.

Vaughn, a 5-foot-6, 175-pound junior who was not heavily recruited out of Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, Texas, announced his decision in a letter addressed to Wildcat Nation, thanking teammates, coaches and fans for their support over his K-State career.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the platform to inspire," He wrote. "Kansas State University is a special place and I am honored to have represented the Powercat over these past three years."

He concluded his statement with the decision that was dreaded by K-State fans hoping he would finish his four years as a Wildcat, though it certainly was not unexpected.

"After much thought and consideration, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL draft," he wrote. "I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career and chase my lifelong dream."

More: Alabama too much for Kansas State in Sugar Bowl: Three takeaways

Vaughn paid tribute to the fans, who throughout his career shouted, "Deuuuce," every time he touched the ball in anticipation of another highlight-reel play, of which there were many during his time in Manhattan.

"To the best fans in the country, I can't thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State," he said. "The love y'all give to not only myself, but this program does not go unnoticed.

"The impact you all have had on my life is hard to put into words. All I can say is I am so thankful."

He also shared his thoughts on everyone directly involved with the Wildcat program.

"To all of my teammates over the years, y'all are my brothers, and have impacted my life in a way that I will never forget," Vaughn wrote. "I am not the person I am today without y'all. We have a bond that can never be broken and relationships that will last a lifetime.

"To my coaches and support staff, you believed in an undersized kid coming out of high school, and for that, I am forever grateful. Not only have I learned so much about this game, but also what it means to be a man. I am blessed to have been a part of a culture that will win championships for years to come."

More: Kansas State football report card vs. Alabama: A tough day at the Sugar Bowl

K-State head coach Chris Klieman summed up his thoughts on Vaughn while sharing the stage with him and for the Sugar Bowl postgame news conference.

"I was the only smart one to recruit this kid, because nobody else did," Klieman said. "And he's been pretty special to me and will be forever."

In part because of his size, or lack thereof, Vaughn is projected to go in the middle rounds of the NFL draft this spring. But given the shorter career span for running backs and the fact that he had nothing left to prove at the college level, the decision did not come as a surprise.

Vaughn, no doubt, helped his stock in K-State's last three games, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season finale against Kansas and 130 with another score in the Big 12 championship game before capping it off in the Sugar Bowl.

The heir apparent to Vaughn would appear to be DJ Giddens, who rushed for 518 yards and six touchdowns this season as a redshirt freshman, including 67 yards in the Sugar Bowl. He also had three catches for 48 yards against Alabama, giving him eight receptions for 98 yards on the season.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas State football running back Deuce Vaughn declares for NFL draft