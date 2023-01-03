Read full article on original website
Marvel Star Don Cheadle Responds to Claim He "Aunt Viv'd" Terrence Howard
Don Cheadle has come a long way in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor first played James "Rhodey" Rhodes AKA War Machine in Iron Man 2 and went on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well as voicing the character in What If...? The actor is also expected to return in Secret Invasion before he goes on to star in his own film, Armor Wars. Of course, Cheadle was not the first actor to play Rhodey in the MCU. Terrence Howard originally played the role in Iron Man, but Cheadle doesn't like the accusation that he "Aunt Viv'd" Howard. This, of course, is referring to the recasting of Aunt Viv on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
Doctor Who Showrunner Breaks Silence on Disney's Involvement With Series
News that The Walt Disney Company was going to become involved with the future of Doctor Who took fans of the franchise by surprise in a big way. The deal was announced as collaboration between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, bringing the upcoming new season of the show to the Disney+ streaming platform around the globe and noting their work together would "transform Doctor Who into a global franchise for UK audiences and the rest of the world." Rumors quickly began to swirl that Disney would have a big hand in shaping the series and its content, including murmurs of a super-sized budget that could have the show compete with the likes of The Rings of Power.
The Witcher Showrunner Promises Season 3 Will be Closer to the Books
Since the first Season of The Witcher released more than three years ago, one of the biggest complaints from existing fans is that the Netflix adaptation does not adhere closely enough to the source material. The first two seasons took great liberties with the works of Andrzej Sapkowski, causing a lot of frustration among long-time fans. Fortunately, it seems that might be changing in the show's third season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich talked about how Season 3 will be adapting quite a bit from the novel Time of Contempt.
Marvel's Daredevil Predicts Major Character Death
Some massive changes are coming to Hell's Kitchen. As the war between both Daredevils and The Punisher comes to its fiery climax, it seems like not everyone will make it out alive. In the preview for Daredevil #7, the latest issue of the series, a major character within the Marvel Universe is confirmed to have bitten the dust within the first few pages, adding an entirely new level to the battles between The Fist and The Hand.
Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shows Off New Dance Moves
Brie Larson posted a video of her learning a new dance routine on social media. Along with her choreographer, Galen Hooks, fans were treated to a fun video of the Marvel star learning a light routine inside of a studio space. A lot of the commenters in the replies below the post want to see her take on the Wednesday dance sequence from the Netflix show, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. With all the commotion about her Captain Marvel sequel, it's also a good reminder that she's got a role in the upcoming Fast & Furious X as well. So, it's going to be a busy time for the actress as she balances all of that stuff.
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Chainsaw Man's War Devil is Preparing Her Strangest Weapon
Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and while we wait to hear if Studio MAPPA will be returning to the devil-filled world with a second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series continues. With Denji taking a backseat to a new protagonist who has been leading the charge in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, the latest manga installment hints at the high schooler using her power in a way that we have yet to see.
Peacock Unveils First Trailer for New Original Movie Sick
Peacock has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Sick, a pandemic-set thriller from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer writer Kevin Williamson. Like yesterday's trailer for Mutilator 2, it centers on some young people who are at a fancy lake house, being pursued by something pretty unsavory. This time around, the meta aspects of Mutilator 2 are replaced by a real-world feel because the trip to the lake house isn't a vacation, but a quarantine.
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Netflix Developing Sequel to One of Its Most Popular Films
There have been many movies released by Netflix over the years, and in 2022 the streaming site added one of its most popular films to date. The Sea Beast is a swashbuckling adventure about monster hunters on the open ocean that became "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 84% audience score. Back in August, ComicBook.com talked with the movie's director, Chris Williams, who teased the idea of a sequel. Well, it looks like the second installment is officially happening. Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a sequel to The Sea Beast was in the works with Williams set to return as director.
‘Alert’ Boss Breaks Down Shocking Premiere Cliffhanger & Teases ‘Surprising Answers’ Ahead (Exclusive)
Jason Grant and Nikki Batista got the surprise of their lives when their son, Keith, returned 6 years after being abducted. The fractured family was reunited by Keith coming back into their lives, but the final moments of the Alert: Missing Persons Unit series premiere hinted that all is not what it seems. Is Keith really their son? Or is he an imposter?
One Piece Proves Why Zoro and Sanji Are Unstoppable in Episode 1046
One Piece has reached a new phase of the fights between the Straw Hats and Kaido's upper rank forces, but the newest episode of the series provides a great example of why Roronoa Zoro and Sanji are an unstoppable duo with their big moment to shine! The anime has been working through the second phase of the fights across Onigashima as Luffy has been preparing to make his way back to the roof of the Skull Dome for his third, and presumably final fight with Kaido. But it's been tough for all of the other fighters as they take on their respective opponents for the arc.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes Denji's Real-Life Twin
Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but that doesn't mean the fandom is leaving Pochita in the dust. While the world awaits word on season two, all eyes are on Denji and the gang. After all, the anime was one of the biggest of 2022, and new fans are catching up with Chainsaw Man each day. So of course, one fan was bound to go viral when their cosplay brought Denji's real-world twin to life.
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
