ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

‘We needed each other’: SDSU, NDSU renew rivalry on national stage

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOtMf_0k1W0CmC00

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team will appear in their second ever National Championship on Sunday and they’ll do so against their biggest rival, NDSU. The two programs have built a strong rivalry, which began in the early 2000’s.

In 2004, the Jackrabbits and Bison met at the South Dakota-North Dakota border as the two teams moved to Division I.

“It’s kind of unique to think, we literally needed each other at that time and to envision what happened, I don’t know if anyone could really envision it,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “It’s a cool scenario right now, with this championship.”

NDSU found early success against the Jacks. The Bison won six of their first ten meetings from 2004 through 2013. Coach Matt Entz joined the NDSU staff in 2014 and since then, SDSU is 5-4 against the Bison in the regular season.

“In my experience, I don’t know if I remember it not being close games, just doing a real quick mental inventory every time we’ve played South Dakota State,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. “They’ve consistently been one of the top teams in our league.”

Like other rivalries, the Dakota Marker Rivalry has gone beyond the field.

“Because of the vicinity, because of the conference, because of the relationships, I think we push each other. I would like to think we push each other,” Stieglemeier said.

The Bison are a perfect 3-0 against the Jacks in the playoffs, but this year’s bout will be unique, as it’s the first time the two schools have met in the National Championship.

“There are probably some people out there that are shocked it hasn’t happened before. When you look at two programs that have been very equally competitive to one another, since I’ve been here in 2014,” Entz said. “It’s probably a shock.”

Since moving to Division I in 2004, the Bison have appeared in nine National Championships and they have yet to lose. SDSU, on the other hand, has only played in one title game.

“We know that they’re going to be an experienced team and they’ve done it before. They know the formula to win a championship down there,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said. “We got a taste two years ago playing in this game.”

The Jacks and Bison will meet for the championship on Sunday, January 8 at 1 p.m. You can follow the action with our live blog on KELOLAND.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

LIVE BLOG: SDSU vs. NDSU in the National Championship

SCOREBOARD The scoreboard will update throughout the game 3:42 p.m. – Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke for the touchdown connection. Jackrabbits lead 45-21. 3:35 p.m. – Jason Freeman with the interception for SDSU. They get the ball back and they’re looking to seal a victory in Frisco. 3:29 p.m. – NDSU has added a touchdown. […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU. The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. But back came the Bison […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

“He’s our best leader”: Gronowski ready for second title game

FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team reached the National Championship game in the spring of 2021, thanks to a strong season from true-freshman quarterback, Mark Gronowski. However, Mark wouldn’t get to play long in the title game as he was injured just minutes into the game. Mark Gronowski injured his knee in the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

SDSU men rally in Grand Forks to defeat UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota State rallied back from a 13-point halftime deficit, and held off a late second half charge by North Dakota, to close out a 60-59 victory in the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Saturday.  The Jackrabbits trailed by as many as 15 in the first half before Zeke Mayo hit a pair of […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Teams and fans ready for FCS title game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rivals SDSU and NDSU will take to the field for the FCS Championship. Anticipation has been building over the last day as players and fans begin to arrive. Dakota News Now Sports Director, Mark Ovenden is in Frisco, TX following the Jacks.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

NDSU knocks off USD in Fargo

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota snapped its winning streak with a 73-61 defeat at North Dakota State Saturday afternoon in Fargo. The loss dropped USD’s record to 8-9 (3-2 Summit) while the Bison won their third straight game and improved to 6-11 (3-2 Summit). It was the 186th all-time meeting between the two schools that […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU men defeat SDSU in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) — North Dakota State took advantage of a 12-rebound edge on the glass en route to topping South Dakota State, 65-59, at the Scheels Center in a Summit League men’s basketball tilt on Thursday.  The Jackrabbits led for a majority of the contest and SDSU garnered the largest lead of the matchup early […]
FARGO, ND
KELOLAND

Larkins posts 30 though NDSU defeats USD

VERMILLION, S.D.—North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 9-1 in the final two minutes to pull out a 79-76 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (8-9, 4-2 Summit) had won 13 straight meetings and 20 of 21 dating back to 2013. But that didn’t matter much to senior guard Heaven Hamling and a […]
FARGO, ND
247Sports

NDSU shuts down SDSU for big win

NDSU came away with a big win over preseason favorite SDSU, 65-59, tonight at the SHAC. The Bison got a huge game from Andrew Morgan who finished the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the way. SDSU got off to a fast start and led for most of the first half but NDSU tied the game before the halftime break. It was a back and forth contest for most of the second half until NDSU took the lead with just under four minutes to play and held on for the win. The Bison were led by Andrew Morgan with 24 points while Grant Nelson pitched in with 17 points and Boden Skunberg added 10 points. SDSU was led by Zeke Mayo with 13 points on 5-17 shooting along with Matt Dentlinger adding 12 and Matthew More pitching in with 10 points on 12 shots.
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU players soak in FCS Championship atmosphere

FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - The final bit of Jackrabbit Blue is down on one of Toyota Stadium’s endzones. While this trip to Frisco isn’t the first for many players for South Dakota State, it is the first time they’ve really got to soak in atmosphere.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘It’s going to be packed’: Bar to host FCS watch party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As SDSU fans flock to Frisco for the FCS championship game, many will also be cheering on the Jackrabbits from home. SDSU fan Derek Kreutzfeldt is getting in the game day spirit early with the Frisco special at Gateway Lounge. “I saw it online...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Hot start lifts SDSU women past NDSU

Brookings, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State women’s basketball team raced out to a 24-3 lead and cruised to a 94-63 win over North Dakota State Thursday night at Frost Arena. The Jacks remain unbeaten in Summit League action at 5-0 while the Bison take their first loss, moving to 3-1. Myah Selland had an all-around […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

NDSU sets aim at top-seeded Jackrabbits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The NDSU Bison are making yet another appearance in the FCS National Championship and it will be one of the more highly anticipated title games as they meet SDSU. NDSU has reached the National Championship nine times and so their approach remains the same. “We’re attempting to go about it […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KFYR-TV

NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy