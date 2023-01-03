Read full article on original website
Eric Klevmoen
5d ago
I'm sure it's a misprint minimum wage, insurance, food, rent, fuel are not problematic and we are fine(I actually typed this with a straight face)(insert sarcasm)
3
Lovethe USA
5d ago
Have people forgotten that in the past people worked more than one job to afford their housing and living expenses?
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Visit the Town Near San Francisco that Has More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: January 6, 2023
University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger gets first court date, the Idaho Supreme Court upholds the state abortion ban, we dig into the circumstances behind the former Boise OPA Directors dismissal and a look at why St. Luke's is now offering its own insurance plan. It’s Friday, which means...
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
KOOL 96.5
Crash in Northern Nevada Claims Caldwell Man
WINNEMUCCA, Nevada (KLIX)-A 25-year-old Caldwell man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the end of December in Northern Nevada. According to the Nevada State Police, officers responded Dec. 29, to a crash on U.S. Highway 95, about 50 miles north of Winnemucca, for a Chevrolet pickup that went off a curve and overturned ejecting the Caldwell man. The driver of the pickup and three children were taken to an area hospital. Nevada State Police said the driver had been going to fast for the weather conditions and lost control on the curve. The crash remains under investigation.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Found Guilty Is Now Facing Life In Prison
Canyon County, Idaho - Just after four hours Freddy Salinas Martinez was found guilty on Jan. 5 of of lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Caldwell Police Department Press Release the incident occurred on August 23, 2021, when Martinez who was 39 years old at the time of the incident had sexual contact with the minor who was able to lock herself in the bathroom of the apartment and called authorities.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
livinginthenews.com
Ontario Grocery Outlet Ribbon Cutting
Ontario Chamber Ribbon Cutting For Ontario Grocery Outlet. Nick & Whitney Are The Owner/Operators, Located At 2670 Southwest 4th. Avenue, Ontario Oregon. Phone Number Is (541) 889-3738. Call John Breidenbach At The Ontario Chamber For More Information About Being A Part of The Ontario Chamber Of Commerce (541) 889-8012.
Who’s To Blame For This Grocery’s Price DOUBLING In Boise?
We were hoping 2023 would walk in quietly, take a seat, and not break anything on their way in. 2023 has already failed us. Meaning, you're going to adjust your grocery budget the next time you hit up the store. One item in particular has actually doubled in price, quite...
Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
Post Register
Thursday night shooting in Boise
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Boise Police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night at 11:43 PM on the 7200 block of W. Colonial St. When officers arrived on the scene there were multiple vehicles and witnesses in the immediate area. Witnesses indicated that there was one victim, an adult male who was transported by a private vehicle to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound before officers arrived on the scene, and a male suspect named Tristen Blackburn (18) of Boise.
Boise man arrested after crashing into building, firing at officers
BOISE, Idaho — 39-year-old Justin Malek is facing four felony charges after Boise Police say he intentionally crashed into a building, threatened a person and fired "multiple rounds" towards responding officers Friday afternoon. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Malek crashed into the HVAC unit of the building...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-84 in Ada County
BOISE, Idaho — A Washington man died after he was hit by a Subaru Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 84 in Ada County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the 35-year-old was "in the lane of travel" when he was hit by the vehicle, driven by a 52-year-old man from Hammett, Idaho. The Hammett man stayed at the scene for police, according to ISP.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
Caldwell Police remind public of stranger danger, following possible child enticement incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) is investigating a possible case of child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Around 12:55 p.m., a child was walking near his residence in the 1700 block of Arthur Street when, according to police, a man in a newer, black four-door sedan stopped to talk to him. The child said when he got closer, the man in the car asked if he wanted candy, which prompted the child to run into his house and call for a parent.
Post Register
Boise Police seeking information on video voyeurism person of interest
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise police are investigating a report of video voyeurism on Nov. 26 on the 1400 block of S. Vinnell Way. Investigators want to speak with a person of interest, a male who was last seen driving away in a small black passenger car with a Transformers “Decepticon” painted on the hood of the car. The hood was secured with bungee cords and the vehicle also had a missing front bumper.
Post Register
I-184 Westbound: Officer-involved shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE:. The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting today is an adult male. His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains in the hospital at this time. Charges are pending and he is expected to be booked into the Ada County Jail once he is cleared to leave the hospital.
One Person Killed, Another Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL, ID - On Monday, January 2, 2023 at approximately 7:47 a.m., Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle fatal crash on Highway 20, just north of Caldwell, ID. According to a press release from the ISP, a 38-year-old man from Parma, ID was traveling...
eastidahonews.com
Man killed, juvenile taken to hospital following rollover crash near Caldwell
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 20 at Racetrack Drive, just north of Caldwell, that occurred Monday at 7:47 a.m. A 38-year-old man from Parma was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2004 Dodge...
