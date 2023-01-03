McGhee scores 19; Liberty earns 77-48 win over Lipscomb

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points in Liberty's 77-48 victory against Lipscomb on Monday night.

McGhee shot 7 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Flames (11-4, 2-0 Atlantic Sun). Brody Peebles scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 9 from distance). Kyle Rode recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Quincy Clark led the way for the Bisons (8-7, 0-2) with 12 points. Trae Benham added eight points and two steals for Lipscomb. Grant Asman also recorded six points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Liberty hosts Jacksonville State and Lipscomb hosts North Alabama.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .