One of the nation’s most popular coffee chains is now providing a bit of clarity as it prepares to shuffle its offerings in State College. The Starbucks at 141 S. Garner St. will officially close its doors on Sunday, Jan. 15, the store said in a social media post. The Centre Court shop’s closure will make way for a new Starbucks location on the ground floor of the Pugh Centre apartment complex, 150 E. Beaver Ave., that will open at some point in May.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO