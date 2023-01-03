Read full article on original website
Earth, Wind & Fire percussionist Fred White dead at 67
Percussionist Fred White of the genre-defying Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire is dead at 67. “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie, White,” his brother Verdine White posted on Instagram Sunday. Verdine White,...
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
Thom Bell obituary
The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022
While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
The 5 Original Members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Here are details about the original members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and various lineup changes over the years.
Brian Wilson Describes the Beatles’ ‘You Won’t See Me’ as ‘Art Music’
Brian Wilson often mentioned his support of the Beatles. For his memoir, The Beach Boys member specifically named 'You Won't See Me' as 'art music.'
Behind the Band Name: Jefferson Airplane
What started as a pioneering psychedelic rock band, Jefferson Airplane defined the sound of the 1960s and informed an entire counterculture in the process. Their death-marching acid rock, tinted with San Francisco fog, was the perfect vehicle for turning on, tuning in, and dropping out. Later, Jefferson Starship—born from the dissolution of the original group—would keep the same headiness alive long after the curtain was called on the decade of peace and love.
Here’s Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers’ Breathtaking Duet of “Blue Skies”
In 1989, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers shared the same stage for a riveting performance of “Blue Skies.”. The song was actually written by composer-songwriter Irving Berlin as early as 1926. More than half a century later, Nelson brought “Blue Skies” to the top spot of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and was a massive success on an international scale – also entering the charts of New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. Nelson released his version off his album Stardust – which Rogers said was one of his favorite albums out of Nelson’s repertoire.
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
35 Albums Turning 35 in 2023
A flurry of new albums arrived in 1988 from old-guard legends, hot new talents and the supergroup to end all supergroups. George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne joined forces under the Traveling Wilburys moniker, issuing the triple-platinum, Grammy-nominated Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1. Each member adopted a humorous pseudonym, but their resulting collaboration was seriously catchy, with the members' brilliant songcraft and production skills on display.
Iggy Pop: 12 Of The Godfather of Punk’s Best Songs In Honor Of His New Album ‘Every Loser’
Iggy Pop is a singer, musician, songwriter, actor, a BBC Radio 6 DJ, and music legend. He earned the “Godfather of Punk” title by fronting the rock/proto-punk band, The Stooges. On Jan. 6, 2023, Iggy will release his nineteenth studio solo album, Every Loser. More than four decades...
Late Stax Records founder Jim Stewart to receive 'special' Grammy
Other Memphians to receive the award include Sun Records founder Sam Phillips (1991), Beale Street jazz legend W.C. Handy (1993) and Royal Studios impresario Willie Mitchell (2008).
Anne Heche’s Son Shares Details on Her Posthumous Memoir ‘Call Me Anne:‘ This Is ‘Her Story’
Ahead of the posthumous release of Anne Heche’s memoir, the actress’ son posted on his mother’s dormant Instagram to thank fans for their support during his “healing journey,” as well as open up about the tome Call Me Anne. “Never imagined I’d find myself responsible...
Numerous Hard Rock & Metal Vocalists Left Off Rolling Stone’s “200 Greatest Singers” List
Rolling Stone has updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. The list began in 2008 and is topped by Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey. Various rock, hard rock and heavy metal vocalists are recognized including John Lennon (12), Freddie Mercury...
Sam Phillips, who introduced the world to Elvis and Johnny Cash, would be 100 today
Phillips launched the careers of legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The rock and roll pioneer spoke to Morning Edition in 1993, a decade before his death.
Rev. Gary Davis was a prolific guitar player. A protégé aims to keep his legacy alive
"I want to pass on the joy of playing this music to others, just as Rev. Davis passed it on to me."
