Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
One dead in Hilltop shooting
NBC4 employee runs 1,000 5Ks to raise awareness
New effort to keep Columbus teens away from violence, focus on their future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local non-profit organization is starting a new series focused on building up Columbus’ youth and keeping them away from violence. The Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children’s mission is to turn their pain into purpose. “We knew that the youth needed some type of engagement out of the norm that they […]
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Ohio State University doctor played role in Alzheimer's drug trials
Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
Police identify body found at Columbus recycling facility
LGBTQ-friendly apartment complex proposed for Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A proposed 10-story apartment complex would bring new LGBTQ-friendly living spaces to the Short North. Developers want to build the complex at the former Garden Store on High Street, right next to Stonewall Columbus. “It is intended to be welcoming and inclusive, and just wanting to be an environment where people […]
14-year-old injured in South Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot overnight Sunday in the South Franklinton neighborhood, according to Columbus police. Police said they received reports of a shooting just before 1:15 a.m. at the 1100 block of West Mound Street. They found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and had him […]
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.25 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.45 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Ohio attorney general sues local companies for illegal robocalls
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against six individuals and six companies for violating several Ohio consumer and robocall laws. The complaint was filed Wednesday in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas against Delaware-based Pelican Investment Holdings, three Dublin-based companies and two other companies. Several individuals were named in […]
Woman hospitalized after being shot in head, leg
A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police. A woman was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the head and leg in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, according to Columbus police.
Man, 33, dead after shooting in west Columbus
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
One critical after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
Community activists say crime rates point to progress, room for growth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus community leaders believe their anti-crime efforts are working — but said their work isn’t done. After Columbus police released its 2022 crime report showing downward trends in homicides, assaults and other crimes, activists and leaders said their motivation to continue improvements has only boomed. “There is still a lot of […]
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
Slain teen’s family continues search for justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The family of a 13-year-old boy shot and killed on the west side of Columbus two months ago is still calling for justice, demanding action from the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office. Chants of, “Say his name: Sin’zae Reed” were heard outside the Ohio Statehouse Saturday from members of Reed’s family and […]
