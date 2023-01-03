ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

1st Cars and Coffee event of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the first cars and coffee event of the year, in Twin Falls. Despite the cold temperatures, people came together and showed off their cars while having coffee. The event took place at the Coram Deo Coffee parking lot. 70 cars came and showed...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New Daycare opening in Twin Falls this month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There’s a new daycare opening in Twin Falls and Saturday was their open house. Hives Learning Center administrator Debri Humbach said they’ve been trying to open for a few months now, but have had some setbacks. The Hive Learning Center is set to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of sparks street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Heath Clark puts on a show at his annual country gala

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday night at 360 Main Event Center in Twin Falls marked the annual New Years Eve Country Gala with Heath Clark. There you can find an open bar and a prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts. The night consisted of a...
TWIN FALLS, ID

