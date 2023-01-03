Read full article on original website
1st Cars and Coffee event of the year
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the first cars and coffee event of the year, in Twin Falls. Despite the cold temperatures, people came together and showed off their cars while having coffee. The event took place at the Coram Deo Coffee parking lot. 70 cars came and showed...
New Daycare opening in Twin Falls this month
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —There’s a new daycare opening in Twin Falls and Saturday was their open house. Hives Learning Center administrator Debri Humbach said they’ve been trying to open for a few months now, but have had some setbacks. The Hive Learning Center is set to...
Two people sent to the hospital after Saturday stabbing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A community in Twin Falls is asking questions, as a stabbing was reported at the 600th block of sparks street in Twin Falls Saturday at approximately 2:37 pm, according to the Twin Falls Police Department. An official with the Police Department said, one male and...
Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney announces 2023 Drug Free Student Scholarship
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs is accepting applications for his office’s Drug-Free Scholarship. The scholarship is open to Twin Falls County Graduating high school seniors. The application, among other requirements, requires an essay on the topic, “What can be done to reduce the use and sale of illegal drugs in Twin Falls County?”
Behind the Business: Redhawk Gastropub
KMVT News at 6 (Recurring) - VOD - clipped version. There are no injuries and there is no remaining threat.
Studio G in Twin Falls hosts open house with free sample workouts to help jumpstart new year’s resolutions
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As many of us dive into our new year’s resolutions, one local business is doing its part to help jump-start your journey, and the best part, it was all free. Studio G in downtown Twin Falls hosted an open house on Saturday, offering...
How prepared are area high schools for a sudden sports injury?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Damar Hamlin, the Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against Cincinnati Monday night, is off a breathing tube and even FaceTiming his teammates. It’s great news after such a horrifying incident, and he’s alive partly due to athletic trainers who...
Heath Clark puts on a show at his annual country gala
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday night at 360 Main Event Center in Twin Falls marked the annual New Years Eve Country Gala with Heath Clark. There you can find an open bar and a prime rib dinner with mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts. The night consisted of a...
Thursday’s prep sports scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following scores of prep sporting events were sent to KMVT.
Twin Falls beats crosstown rival Canyon Ridge comfortably, Friday’s basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls got out to an early lead and kept it in Friday night’s win over Canyon Ridge. Both Riverhawk and Bruin fans packed the Twin Falls High School gym for the matchup. OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES. Valley 55, Gooding 37. GIRLS BASKETBALL...
