Cincinnati, OH

Stefon Diggs gets ride to Cincinnati hospital to visit Damar Hamlin

By Ryan Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

Stefon Diggs was seen crying on the field as first responders tried to resuscitate Buffalo Bills teammate Damar Hamlin .

The next time cameras caught him, Diggs was walking into University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

ESPN said that Diggs got a ride to the hospital and showed him in the parking lot before he gained access to the building. A police officer wasn't going to let Diggs in, ESPN reporter Coley Harvey said.

"I have to be here for my teammate," Diggs reportedly told the officer, who then let him in.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is about five miles from Paycor Stadium. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor reportedly visited the hospital and left about midnight.

Hamlin was in critical condition after being injured in the first quarter of the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. He was given CPR and oxygen before being taken to the trauma center in an ambulance.

The NFL postponed the game more than an hour later.

