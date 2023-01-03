ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Northmen take first loss in Grand Haven, rebound vs. Muskegon Heights

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 5 days ago
GRAND HAVEN — The first time away from the Petoskey High School gym didn’t go to plan for the Petoskey boys’ basketball team.

Playing in the annual Lakeshore Cup Tournament in Grand Haven over the winter break, the Northmen took their first loss of the season after opening 5-0 in a stretch of five straight home games.

Petoskey first met up with host Grand Haven and took a 65-56 defeat, but ended the two-day tournament on a high note against Muskegon Heights.

Agains the Tigers, the Northmen returned to form with 12 different players picking up a basket in the game, which came as a 79-37 win.

The pair of games for Petoskey moved them to 6-1 overall on the season.

In the tourney opener against Grand Haven, the Northmen found themselves down as much as 22 points during the game, before eventually cutting it to six points in the nine-point loss.

Petoskey committed a total of 22 turnovers, opening up a number of transition points for the Bucs.

Shane Izzard and Jackson Jonker each finished with 12 points to lead Petoskey, while Cade Trudeau added 11 points. Jimmy Marshall also scored nine.

The Heights victory came as a complete change for Petoskey, with a 22-7 first quarter advantage getting the Northmen off to a big lead early.

Petoskey then added another 22-point quarter in the second, leaning on three 3-pointers from Izzard, to lead 44-20 at the half.

Marshall led the way with 17 points through three quarters, Trudeau scored 15 points, Izzard had 11 and Jonker added seven.

Petoskey has been making the trip to Grand Haven each season since 2016, though the event was cancelled during the 2020 COVID campaign.

Over their last five trips the Northmen have gone 1-1, bringing their all-time record in Grand Haven to 5-7. The good tests have come from both the Bucs and Tigers, though they’ve also met Spring Lake and Holland Christian in previous seasons.

Focus for Petoskey now shifts to a string of road games in the new year, with a trip to Alpena up first on Friday, Jan. 6. They’ll stay within the Big North Conference the following week as well with a league matchup at Cadillac on Thursday, Jan. 12.

