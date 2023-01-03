XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.

