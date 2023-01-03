Read full article on original website
Are merry MATIC holders in good spirits thanks to Polygon’s latest market moves?
Mastercard has tapped Polygon for its Web3 and NFT journey. Polygon in 2022 had added The Sandbox and Yoots to its network to expand NFT projects on the network. With its recent alliances and moves in the industry, Polygon has made many appearances in the NFT and Web3 debates. In a recent release, Mastercard disclosed a collaboration with Polygon.
ApeCoin: Why this 4% drop could work in favor of APE short traders
APE sees an increase in volume among ETH whales, but this might be selling pressure. A look at the minimum level of downside that investors should anticipate. If you are thinking of purchasing some ApeCoins [APE], you might want to delay that decision. The monkey-themed token showed bearish signs at press time, which might convert into a good shorting opportunity.
Bitcoin: This data clarifies whether investors should remain in fear or go all in
Investors remain terrified of trading BTC despite a possible bullish breakout. Altcoins dominated the market in the first week of 2023; although on-chain signals protected a BTC market balance. The antics of Bitcoin [BTC] over the last few months have been swindled in unpredictability, leading many investors torn between aping...
Binance Coin: Could this move by Binance clear FUD and help BNB rally?
Binance recently announced becoming a member of the ACSS. This move came after the FUD surrounding BNB due to the FTX collapse and SEC inquisitions. In recent weeks, there has been a lot of fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) surrounding Binance Coin [BNB] after FTX’s [FTT] collapse and the downward trend of its native cryptocurrency. The collapse caused exchange tokens to be looked at with distrust.
Bitcoin: This is what large investor and retail interest can do for BTC over time
Bitcoin’s low volatility managed to attract both retail and large investors that have been capitalizing on the opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency. Miner selling pressure reduces as revenues continue to grow. Recent data from Glassnode, suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility declined significantly over the last month. This low...
Assessing LINK’s sluggish performance on the back of Kwil update
Kwil joined Chainlink BUILD. Though Chainlink’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth, the metrics and market indicators were giving mixed signals. Chainlink [LINK] recently announced that Kwil, which is a protocol for designing, building, and deploying permissionless databases, had joined Chainlink BUILD. With Chainlink’s community reach and technical support, Kwil will be able to hasten the adoption of its decentralized database system.
Cardano: Why a push beyond this level is a requisite for ADA bulls to see profits
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. A break below the 13-period EMA of $0.2750 would invalidate the above forecast. Cardano [ADA] made new highs since the start of 2023. The altcoin rose from $0.2409...
Can Huobi Token [HT] overcome FUD as exchange outflow exceeds $75M
Huobi Token could lose another round of its already depleted value after the exchange experienced unusual outflows. Exchange director Justin Sun tweeted that the firm was unconcerned with the FUD. The exchange token of the Huobi Global exchange, Houbi Token [HT] drastically lost about 9% of its value after the...
SAND could see an extended rally unless these holders change course
SAND likely to continue its climb courtesy of sustained demand. The price levels investors should consider for short-term profit-taking. The metaverse and NFT projects may experience renewed interest in 2023 and hence the need to look into their potential. One such project is The Sandbox which recently made a major development-related update.
Will Aave’s long-term growth plans dampen short-term investor expectations?
Aave reveals how past grants have contributed to the network. Why the focus on development is the right way to go for AAVE. Aave announced that snapshot voting for a recent proposal seeking for the renewal of Aave Grants DAO kicked off. If approved, the decentralized network may embark on stimulating more development in pursuit of long-term growth.
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why ALGO traders should worry?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. On the hourly chart, the price recovery for Algorand (ALGO) is displaying a circular bottom. Over the previous three days, buyers have increased the price of ALGO by more than 10%. Overnight, trading volume increased 69% and totaled $55.9 million.
Will Solana [SOL] find some respite in 2023? These metrics suggest…
Solana registered an unprecedented price surge over the last week. Solana’s [SOL] new year began on a cheerful note as the token registered an unprecedented surge over the last week. It outperformed all the other cryptocurrencies on the market capitalization front. Are you SOL holdings flashing green? Check the...
Avalanche sees positive moves from this DEX- Is it a trigger for an AVAX rally?
Trader Joe on Avalanche has been experiencing a decent performance in terms of its volume. A sustained rally by the DEX could potentially impact AVAX and the Avalanche ecosystem. Avalanche was successful in securing several important relationships during the preceding year. Despite these agreements, the native token of the company,...
Capitalix: Bridging the gap between traders and the capital markets
The foreign exchange (also referred to as forex) markets are the most dynamic in the world as trillions of dollars are moving around it constantly, 24 hours a day. Most investors who partake in forex trading search for the fastest means of profit as they don’t have years to spend studying every nuance of the industry.
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] short-term upside might be limited, here’s why
ETH whales take advantage of the opportunity to make short-term gains for Shiba Inu. A lack of strong demand may relegate SHIB to a narrow range. According to a Whalestats analysis on 5 January, Shiba Inu [SHIB] made its way back to the top 10 list of crypto tokens by trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales.
TRON’s weekly report, and why investors should be cautious in the coming month
TRON’s weekly stats revealed a couple of new achievements. However, metrics and TRX’s price action were negative. TRON [TRX] released its weekly report on 5 January, which revealed several new statistics for the TRON network over the last seven days. As per the tweet, the total number of accounts on TRON exceeded 131.9 million.
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
BTC records historic low in volatility; is this the end of the ‘Crypto Wild West’ ?
Bitcoin’s volatility hits all time low as per head of research at CoinShares. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to disappoint both the bulls and bears as its volatility hit fresh lows as of 7 January. As per a tweet posted by James Butterfill, the head of research at CoinShares, BTC’ 30-day volatility fell to an all time low of 18.7, in the range of popular equity indices like Nasdaq and S&P 500.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can VET reach $100 by 2025?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a blockchain platform that was created to improve supply chain management and business processes. It utilizes a dual-token system, with the VeChain Token (VET) serving as the main currency on the platform and the VeChainThor Energy (VTHO) used to pay for transactions.
