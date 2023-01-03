ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111: What went right, what went wrong, what's next

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) dunks the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Craig Lassig

Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111

What happened: In their first matchup with the Timberwolves since ex-Nuggets boss Tim Connelly left for Minnesota, the Nuggets laid an egg. And the Wolves deserved the win. The Nuggets were on a heater, winning 10 of their previous 12 games to move into the top spot in the Western Conference. The Wolves had lost six straight to fall out of the top 10. Still, the Wolves got 29 points from Anthony Edwards and Denver’s bench was a no-show (outside of Bones Hylands’ 18 points) in a bad loss.

What went right: The Nuggets didn’t fly Southwest, so they made it to Minneapolis. That's about it. Sure, fatigue played a factor after Sunday night’s win over the Boston Celtics. But it was the kind of game, on a back-to-back, when the Nuggets stars not named Nikola Jokic must step forward to pick up the slack. Aaron Gordon (4-for-18 with 12 points), in particular, did not perform up to his All-Star billing.

What went wrong: Nuggets coach Michael Malone inexplicably kept Christian Braun on the bench. Braun played 3 minutes at a time when the Nuggets clearly needed a spark. What’s the deal? Braun played 25 minutes in the big win over the Celtics. With Edwards having his way with the Denver defense, a stopper could have proven handy. Call it a playing rotation whiff.

On deck: The Nuggets (24-12) host the L.A. Clippers (21-17 entering Monday) at 8 pm Thursday (TNT) in the rare game most of Colorado can watch on normal television.

