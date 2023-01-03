ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Fontaine
5d ago

The Mayor and Entire City Council gotta go except Kenneth Stokes he's the only one that try to help. Could you all get the City to clean up trash along side Highway 18 and 80. Also Siwell Rd off Highway 18 need trash and garbage picked up out the street. Literally bags of garbage just lying in the streets

12
Buddy Saunier
5d ago

Hey Jackson keep voteing blacks in office an you will continue with the same results except your problem will only get worst

WLBT

City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center

The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison

Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools has announced that they will resume in-person instruction on Monday Jan. 9. JPS officials saying in a statement, "We will continue to monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make the necessary adjustments for any individual schools that may experience a decrease in water levels prior to Monday. We sincerely thank the city of Jackson for their support and JPS families for their patience and understanding."
WAPT

88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
JACKSON, MS

