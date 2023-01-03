Read full article on original website
Fontaine
5d ago
The Mayor and Entire City Council gotta go except Kenneth Stokes he's the only one that try to help. Could you all get the City to clean up trash along side Highway 18 and 80. Also Siwell Rd off Highway 18 need trash and garbage picked up out the street. Literally bags of garbage just lying in the streets
Buddy Saunier
5d ago
Hey Jackson keep voteing blacks in office an you will continue with the same results except your problem will only get worst
WLBT
City of Jackson lifts boil water notice for all surface connections
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson lifted the boil water notice for all connections on the surface water system Saturday. This great news comes just 2 days after Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that roughly $800 million in federal funding had been secured for the capital city’s water and sewer system.
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
mississippicir.org
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundreds miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host water distribution events this weekend. The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Friday, January 6: The water distributions will take place at the following locations on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to […]
WLBT
Jackson’s downtown holding facility ready for detainees in just weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s downtown holding facility could be just weeks away from housing detainees. Hinds County has finished the work needed for occupancy. According to Hinds County Supervisors, in just a few weeks dozens of beds will be available in the building where the...
WAPT
More than $800 million secured to repair and replace Jackson's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday that the city has secured nearly $800 million in federal funding and grants to repair and replace Jackson's water system. As part of the federal Omnibus Bill, the city is set to receive $600 million to provide technical assistance and...
WAPT
New director of Mississippi's officer training academy named
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell on Friday announced the appointment of Anthony Carleton to director of the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training Academy in Pearl. Carleton has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement from various branches. Previously, Carleton served as a training...
WAPT
Jackson Public Schools to resume in-person learning
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public Schools has announced that they will resume in-person instruction on Monday Jan. 9. JPS officials saying in a statement, "We will continue to monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make the necessary adjustments for any individual schools that may experience a decrease in water levels prior to Monday. We sincerely thank the city of Jackson for their support and JPS families for their patience and understanding."
WLBT
South Jackson gas station shootout caught on camera near JPS high school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More police presence on the streets in South Jackson; that is what Councilman Arron Banks is demanding after a gas station shootout took place. He says something has to be done to combat crime in the area. “I want them to know and hear me very...
Alabama man admits to mailing drugs to Mississippi prison, will spend 7 years in prison for mailing two letters
An Alabama man was sentenced last week to more than 7 years in prison after admitting he mailed prescription drugs to inmates at a Mississippi prison, federal prosecutors said in a written news release. John Robert Payne, of Wilmer, Alabama, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for conspiracy...
WAPT
88-year-old activist Ineva May-Pittman dies in Jackson house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — Activist Ineva May-Pittman was killed in a Jackson house fire. The fire broke out early Tuesday at a home on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart identified the victim...
WLBT
MBI investigating alleged double homicide of mother, 3-year-old child in Bolton
BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an alleged double homicide that happened in Bolton Saturday afternoon. MBI says the woman, 38, and her child, 3, were reportedly killed in the incident. The cause of the incident and the identity of the two people has not...
Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident at Mississippi interstate frontage road intersection
Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday at an intersection along a Mississippi interstate frontage road. The accident, involving four vehicle, occurred Thursday at the intersection of I-55 Frontage Road and Canton Mart in Jackson,. Officials with the Hinds County Coroner office report that the victims in...
WAPT
Capitol police investigate Jackson's first homicide of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating Jackson's first homicide of 2023. A witness who works at a personal care home said a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. The witness said he was working inside a home on Earle Street when he heard four gunshots. When he came outside, he saw two men running down the street.
WLBT
Search called off for suspect who fled into woods after hit-and-run near Target
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The search has been called off for a man involved in a hit-and-run near the Target in Jackson. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the call about the hit-and-run came in about 4:00 Friday afternoon. Although the incident happened in Jackson, the Ridgeland Police Department...
Mississippi lawmakers won’t challenge vetoes for projects
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will not try to override Republican Gov. Tate Reeves’ vetoes of spending for several projects, including improvements to a state-owned golf course in Jackson. Reeves struck down nearly $27 million worth of projects in late April, after lawmakers had already left the...
WAPT
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
WLBT
Man shot, in critical condition after carjacking in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after a carjacking that took place in Jackson Saturday night. Deputy Chief of the Jackson Police Department Deric Hearn says the incident happened along Winter Street and University Boulevard. Chief Hearn says a man was approached by two other men...
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
Silver Alert canceled for 48-year-old Jackson man
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Silver Alert for John Areghan. MBI officials said he has been located and is safe. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 48-year-old John Areghan of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet […]
