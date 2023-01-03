CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets continue to take hits in their rough 2022-23 season as another one of the team's best players will be out of the lineup for weeks. Kelly Oubre Jr., the Charlotte forward and shooting guard, underwent surgery on Thursday for a torn ligament in his left hand. The Hornets stated that the surgery was successful but Oubre will be out of the lineup moving forward with updates regarding his return expected in the future.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO