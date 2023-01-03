ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, remains in critical condition

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was uplifting enough for the Buffalo Bills staff and players to see Damar Hamlin appear on the video screen in the team's meeting room Friday — “larger than life," as coach Sean McDermott put it — for the first time since the safety collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.
Football Fun Picks on Charlotte Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: DKMS. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's that time...time to talk a little football. As the playoff picture intensifies...and the final games of the season come to an end, this week we are watching 5 games closely. Some of these games have playoff implications. It’s has been an exciting competition, Eugene is still in the lead.
Hornets' Kelly Oubre Jr. could be out multiple weeks after hand surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets continue to take hits in their rough 2022-23 season as another one of the team's best players will be out of the lineup for weeks. Kelly Oubre Jr., the Charlotte forward and shooting guard, underwent surgery on Thursday for a torn ligament in his left hand. The Hornets stated that the surgery was successful but Oubre will be out of the lineup moving forward with updates regarding his return expected in the future.
