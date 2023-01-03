ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

'SENDING OUR PRAYERS': NFL, sports world and many others offer support for Bills' Hamlin

By By The Associated Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6Xum_0k1VwySW00

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. The game was suspended after Hamlin's injury.

—-

“Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland. ❤️��” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter.

—-

“Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar��” — Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.

“Damar Hamlin is the best of us. We love you, 3. Praying for you.” — University of Pittsburgh, where Hamlin played his college ball.

“No one’s been through this. I've never seen anything like it, either.” — Longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman on the ESPN telecast.

—-

“The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please." — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J Watt on Twitter.

“Praying hard.. please be okay man. ������������” — Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

“This is about Damar Hamlin and His Health. I must say this though another aspect of why this game should be postponed is because of the type of focus it takes to play a professional football game is as intense as it gets and I truly don’t believe these men can get that back. IMO.” — Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Marcus Spears on Twitter.

—-

“Offering up prayers and strength for Damar Hamlin of the @BuffaloBills. The game should be postponed immediately.” — former tennis star Billie Jean King on Twitter.

“Prayers up for Damar Hamlin and his family. This game should’ve been called, nobody is concerned about football right now." — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Twitter.

“Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!” — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin…the entire world is lifting this young man up.” — former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on Twitter.

“Come on 3 ����” — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders on Twitter.

“Praying for Damar Hamlin and his family. ��” — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Twitter.

“Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin ��” — former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow on Twitter.

“I’m asking all New Yorkers to join me in praying for Damar Hamlin, his family, his teammates, and our brothers and sisters in Buffalo.” — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Twitter.

“������������@HamlinIsland������������” — University of Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached Hamlin in college.

"Sending our prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. We are all Buffalo Bills fans tonight." — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Twitter.

“I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . ����” — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
KTLA

5 NFL players who suffered career-altering injuries during a game

While injuries are a part of the game of football, they can also be its kryptonite. Buffalo Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was indefinitely postponed. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
The Greeneville Sun

Bills' Damar Hamlin 'neurologically intact,' responsive

Damar Hamlin is "neurologically intact" and showed positive signs of recovery in the past 12 hours. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who went into cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday opened his eyes and squeezed the hands of family members, Hamlin's uncle told reporters Thursday morning. "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Titans' Quarterback Announcement

With their playoff hopes on the line this Saturday and starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured, the Tennessee Titans have made their decision on who will start under center in their division title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Speaking to the media on Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced that...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Burrow: Bengals support whatever Bills want to do with postponed game

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the standings are far from the only thing on their minds. Monday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills came to a frightening halt after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the first quarter. After initially being suspended, the contest was postponed later Monday night and it was later announced that Hamlin was in critical condition. Hamlin’s family has passed along updates over the last three days on the 24-year-old’s status, saying on Wednesday there have been “signs of improvement.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Idaho State Journal

Ravens Hamlin Football

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves. NFL players and coaches are rallying to support Damar Hamlin, two days after the Buffalo Bills safety's heart stopped and he needed to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati. Colts safety Rodney Thomas made the two-hour drive from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to provide his sedated friend words of encouragement. Vikings defensive tackle and former Bills teammate Harrison Phillips arranged to have dinner delivered to the hospital. Hamlin's marketing representative Jordan Rooney told The Associated Press the player's recovery is moving in “a positive direction.” The Bills say Hamlin is still in critical condition but has shown signs of improvement.
Idaho State Journal

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against...
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho State Journal

NFL still considering scheduling options, Week 18 unchanged

The NFL is still considering various options following the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game, including possibly eliminating the bye week before the Super Bowl. The Bills-Patriots game set for Sunday in Buffalo and the rest of the Week 18 games remain on schedule.
BUFFALO, NY
On3.com

Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff

One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last remaining staffers of...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reflects On Bills Damar Hamlin: 'It's Hard'

Coach Lovie Smith says the Houston Texans are trying to return to normalcy ahead of their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts. But he acknowledged that making preparations for Week 18 has been difficult. The Texans, along with the rest of the league, are rattled by the unfortunate circumstances surrounding...
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy