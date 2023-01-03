ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 gunmen, 2 agents die in Juárez battle as officers seek Cereso No. 3 prison escapees

By Times staff report
 5 days ago

Five armed men were killed Monday in Juárez in a confrontation with Chihuahua state police searching for escapees from the Cereso No. 3 state prison and their accomplices, Mexican authorities said.

Two officers also were killed in the battle with the gunmen. Two other officers were injured.

On Sunday, Mexican soldiers and state police were deployed after at least two dozen prisoners escaped in a deadly breakout and riot that left more than a dozen dead on New Year's Day at the Cereso state prison. Officials increased the death toll to 17 on Monday.

The Chihuahua state attorney general's office reported that 10 guards and security officers were killed, along with seven prisoners. Thirteen other people were injured and 25 inmates escaped during a riot among rival groups.

The gunmen Monday were wearing tactical apparel. Photographs of their dead bodies show them in bullet-resistant protection, including vests and knee covers.

Agents with the State Investigation Agency reported in an emergency transmission that they were under attack in the Canto de Murano subdivision. Law enforcement officers immediately rushed to support the agents and search for the attackers, authorities said in a news release.

During the search, state police saw a cherry-colored Ford Fusion car with several individuals inside who opened fire on the officers, leading to a pursuit that ended at the intersection of Jupiter and Valle del Sol streets.

During the battle, the five men in bulletproof vests, helmets and tactical equipment were killed, authorities said.

The two injured law enforcement agents were reported out of danger, authorities said in the news release.

Authorities said a confrontation erupted in the streets of Valle del Sol when agents with the Chihuahua state attorney general's office who were conducting a search for the escapees encountered suspects in various vehicles.

Agents seized four rifles and tactical equipment, as well as an armored Jeep Cherokee, a Ford Fusion and a Chevrolet Suburban.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 5 gunmen, 2 agents die in Juárez battle as officers seek Cereso No. 3 prison escapees

