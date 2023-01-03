ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wham’s ‘Last Christmas’ Returns to No. 1 In U.K.

By Lars Brandle
 5 days ago

Wham’s “Last Christmas” (via RCA) is the gift that keeps giving, as the ‘80s classic returns to No. 1 in the U.K.

The holiday standard lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart , published Dec. 30, for its second stint at the summit in 2022.

According to the Official Charts Company, “Last Christmas” scoops over 79,000 combined chart units, including a market-leading 18 million streams, to bag the last No. 1 of the year.

Less than a year earlier, “Last Christmas” was finally crowned on the survey, setting a new mark for the longest journey to the top, at 36 years.

The latest survey is brimming with Christmas spirit. Indeed, holiday numbers swamp the Top 40, taking out 34 spots, including nine of the top 10. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia) improves 4-2; Ed Sheeran & Elton John’s “Merry Christmas” (Atlantic) is up 5-3; Brenda Lee’s 1962 hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” (MCA) lifts 8-4, for a new peak; Michael Bublé’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas rebounds” (Reprise) is up 11-6; Bobby Helms bags a posthumous top 10 — his first in the U.K. — with “Jingle Bell Rock” (MCA) up 14-7; Lizzo lifts 15-8 with her Amazon Music “Original Someday At Christmas” (Atlantic); The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl’s “Fairytale of New York” (Warner Bros) gains 13-9; and Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of Year” (Sony Music) soars 21-10.

LadBaby set a new chart record when “Food Aid” (BMG) bowed at No. 1 last week, the husband-and-wife duo’s fifth Christmas leader. The charity fundraised falls sharply in its second week, down to No. 85.

Expect an entirely different looking chart this Friday (Jan. 6), as Christmas songs make their annual exodus.

The highest charting non-Christmas-themed song belongs to Stormzy, whose This Is What I Mean ballad “Firebabe” (0207/Merky) lights up 10-5, for its equal peak position.

Billboard

Harry Styles Unlocks 2022 Best-Seller In U.K. With ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles really did own the keys to 2022. The British pop singer’s third studio album Harry’s House was the biggest LP of the year in the U.K., according to new data published by the Official Charts Company. The ex-One Direction singer leads the year-end albums survey with Harry’s House, which shifted north of 460,000 U.K. chart units over the year, including 160,000 sales (150,000 physical and 10,000 downloads), the OCC reports. Harry’s House logged six non-consecutive weeks atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 2022, more than any other album, and the lead single from it, “As It Was,” tops the...
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Named U.K.’s Biggest Single In 2022

In the year that saw King Charles ascend the throne, it was Harry Styles who was crowned on the U.K. charts. The pop superstar rules 2022’s year-end singles and albums charts, with “As It Was” and its parent, Harry’s House, respectively, according to new data published by the Official Charts Company. Released in April 2022, “As It Was” reigned over the Official U.K. Singles Chart for 10 weeks, and went on to shift 1.57 million combined units, the OCC reports. “As It Was” also finished the year as the most-streamed song in the U.K., with more than 180.9 million audio and video streams,...
Billboard

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Return to No. 1 In Australia With ‘Unholy’

It’s a New Year, Christmas songs perform their disappearing act for another time, and “Unholy” is back on top in Australia. Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ global hit lifts 13-1 on the ARIA Chart, published Jan. 6, for its fifth non-consecutive week at No. 1.   The 2023 rebirth of “Unholy” (Capitol/EMI) closely follows the announcement that Petras will headline Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic, on March 5, and comes ahead of Smith’s intimate performance at McLaren Vale’s d’Arenberg Cube in Adelaide. “Unholy” leads a fresh top 10 on the ARIA Singles Chart, as Xmas tunes tumble out of sight. SZA‘s “Kill Bill” (RCA/Sony)...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Teases Lyrics From New Song ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is starting off the year with a message of self-love and empowerment with her forthcoming single “Flowers,” and come Jan. 13 — which also happens to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday — her devoted Smilers can hear it. But in the meantime, Cyrus shared a series of lyrics from the track via Twitter on Wednesday (Jan. 4). “I CAN LOVE ME BETTER THAN YOU CAN. FLOWERS JANUARY 13,” the Disney Channel alumn tweeted, along with a grainy close up portrait of her in angular black sunglasses and old red lipstick. In a follow up tweet, Cyrus divulged...
Billboard

‘Not Dissimilar to Hysterical Fans at a Boy Band Concert’: Inside the Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again.. Set Last Night in London

Entering London’s evocative Electric Ballroom last night (Jan. 5), we surpassed a queue snaking down two blocks of Camden High Street. The space, which opened in 1978 and typically hosts live acts, suited the surprise event surprisingly well. Perched on the balcony above, we had a clear view to overlook the interaction between the three rather unexpected friends on the bill: Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again... We arrived at 9 p.m. and the crowd was already oozing peak-time enthusiasm. The excitement was obvious, and rightly so — the show had sold out within 10 minutes of being announced via the...
Billboard

Popcaan Releases Drake-Assisted Single ‘We Caa Done’: Stream It Now

With beloved danceable tracks like “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED” under their belts, fans know exactly what to expect when Popcaan and Drake get together. Their latest release “We Caa Done” is no exception to the rule. The dancehall phenom teased his and Drizzy’s new cut in a preview snippet via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and unveiled the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album Great Is He via OVO Sound, showing the Jamaican artist in 19th-century threads with a pensive expression. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads. “We Caa...
Billboard

RAYE Scores First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Escapism,’ Feat. 070 Shake: See Her Tearful Reaction

RAYE landed her very first No. 1 hit in the U.K. on Friday (Jan. 6) with her latest single “Escapism,” featuring 070 Shake. “This is proof [you should] back yourself, no matter what,” the indie artist said through tears in a video posted to her socials of her accepting the award from the U.K.’s Official Charts Company. “Thank you, this is mad. These are happy tears!” Related Raye Eyes First U.K. No. 1 With 'Escapism' 01/06/2023 The pop-rap collab with 070 Shake is just one of several singles the British singer-songwriter has dropped in recent months ahead of her upcoming debut album My 21st...
Billboard

Elton John Thanks Billboard Readers for Picking His Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ as Their Favorite Song of 2022

Elton John took to social media to celebrate “Hold Me Closer,” his duet with Britney Spears, being named Billboard readers’ favorite song of 2022. “An enormous thank you to @billboard, its readers and all the fans of ‘Hold Me Closer’ who voted it their favourite song of 2022!!” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “And thank you @britneyspears for your talent and collaboration in making this happen and the incredible @thisiswatt [producer Watt] who shares this success! What an incredible way to kick off the year.” Related Here's What Readers Picked for Their Favorite Song of 2022 01/05/2023 In the official results of the poll,...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is Selling Digital Copies of ‘Midnights’ With Bonus Material… And You Only Have Hours to Buy Them

It’s time to act swiftly, Swifties. On Thursday (Jan. 5), Taylor Swift‘s official store announced a limited 12-hour sale of exclusive digital Midnights album copies, each with never released cover art and bonus behind the song material — and the clock is ticking. There are exactly four different digital versions of Midnights up for purchase on Swift’s store website, available until 11:59 p.m. EST Thursday night. Each one features bonus material about one of four songs on Midnights: “Mastermind,” “Anti-Hero,” “Karma” and “Bejeweled,” specifically. Each digital copy also has a different photo of Swift serving as the cover art, along with printed...
Billboard

Flo Wins BBC’s Sound of 2023 Poll

Flo are crowned winners of the BBC’s Sound of 2023, an annual poll that identifies the next big thing in music. Related FLO Wins Brit Awards' Rising Star Award 01/06/2023 The British R&B trio — Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas — will receive the Brit Awards’ rising star award at the ceremony on Feb. 11. The award was announced last month. Flo was formed in 2019 and signed the following year to Island Records, a division of Universal Music Group. Their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” dropped last March and was followed in July by EP The Lead. Subsequent appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Sigala & MNEK, RuPaul, Joesef & More

Happy New Year! Celebrate everything 2023 with some new releases from some of your favorite queer artists this week. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sigala & MNEK’s thumping new single, to a whole new album from the Queen of Queens RuPaul, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sigala & MNEK, “Radio” It may be the dead of winter, but British DJ Sigala and singer-songwriter extraordinaire MNEK are ready to give you pure summer vibes on their new...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’: Here’s When It Arrives

It may only be Jan. 5, but Miley Cyrus is already gearing up for summer. Just days after she announced that her new single “Flowers” will drop this month, the 30-year-old pop star has now revealed that her eighth studio album, titled Endless Summer Vacation, will arrive March 10. Related Miley Cyrus Is Dropping Her New Song on Liam Hemsworth's Birthday … and Fans Have Thoughts 01/05/2023 Cyrus broke the news to her fanbase by posting a cryptic teaser video for the album on her social media accounts. Faded, vintage-looking shots of pool water, blue skies and palm trees flash by as Cyrus, vamping...
Billboard

Kim Kardashian & North West ‘Shake It Off’ to Taylor Swift Song on TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter North West were back at it again on TikTok on Thursday (Jan. 5), taking part in their usual fast-paced choreographed clips. This time, however, the mother-daughter duo are singing along to Taylor Swift‘s 2014 hit, “Shake It Off,” which is surprising given Kardashian and Swift’s tumultuous history. After the SKIMS founder’s ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs, which sparked their decade-plus feud, he called her out in his 2016 song “Famous” by rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—h famous. That year,...
Billboard

Beyoncé‘s Music Is Coming to Apple Fitness+ Workouts Soon

There’s no better time to “release your wiggle” than at the top of the new year when everyone’s setting up their fitness goals. Lucky for the Beyhive, Beyoncé‘s beloved hits will soon soundtrack their workouts in the Apple Fitness+ program. Apple Fitness+ announced Thursday (Jan. 5) that Queen B is the latest superstar highlighted in its Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates an entire set of workouts to a single artist and their discography. Her music, including songs from her latest Billboard 200-topping album Renaissance, will be featured in seven specially curated cycling, dance, HIIT, pilates, strength, treadmill, and yoga workouts. The...
Billboard

Netflix Confirms ‘Wednesday’ Returning For Season 2 in Trailer Featuring Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’

Your nightmares have been answered. Netflix confirmed on Friday (Jan. 6) that its massive hit series Wednesday will return for a second season on the streamer. Though a date has not yet been announced for season 2, in an interview with Tudum, creators/executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar talked about bringing back Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) for another go. Related Watch SEVENTEEN's Joshua, Dino and Mingyu Nail 'Wednesday' Dance Challenge 01/06/2023 “We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” showrunners Millar and Gough exclusively told the Netflix news site. “We just need to make sure...
Billboard

From Bad Bunny to Rihanna, Who Should Headline Coachella 2023? Vote!

We’re only three and a half months away from the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, which means this year’s headliners should be announced any day now. However, before that big reveal comes, we want to know who you think should take the main stage in Indio, Calif. this April. Related Coachella 2023 Headliner Predictions: Who Will Top the Lineup? 01/04/2023 Frank Ocean is, obviously, the best bet for this year’s festival in the desert, considering he was originally supposed to headline the 2020 iteration along with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott before it was canceled by the onslaught of the...
INDIO, CA
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.  “You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.” If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below: I got turned around in some little townI’d never been to...
Billboard

The Weeknd Drops a New Teaser for ‘Is There Someone Else?’ Music Video: Watch

The Weeknd has big weekend plans. In celebration of his fifth studio album Dawn FM‘s one-year anniversary, the 32-year-old pop star plans to release a music video for “Is There Someone Else?” on Saturday (Jan. 7). And in the meantime, he’s giving fans a teaser for the project. Related The Weeknd Teases New Music Video for 'Dawn FM' One-Year Anniversary 01/05/2023 On Wednesday (Jan. 4), The Weekend — born Abel Tesfaye — shared a snippet promoting the visual for “Is There Someone Else?” on his social media accounts, writing, “Is There Someone Else? Video drops on the 1 year anniversary of Dawn Fm …...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Confirms Eras Tour Rehearsals Are Underway & Fans Have Some Thoughts

It’s happening, Swifties. It’s really happening. Taylor Swift recently confirmed that rehearsals for her highly anticipated Eras Tour, which kicks off this March, have officially begun. “It’s me! Hi!” the 33-year-old pop star wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday (Jan. 5), referencing her No. 1 single “Anti-Hero.” “I’m taking a break from tour rehearsal to tell you…” Related Laura Dern Got Fangirled By Swiftie For 'Bejeweled' While Literally Standing Next To 'Jurassic… 01/06/2023 Swift went on to promote her 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of Midnights, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks. The sale has since...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to JVKE’s ‘Golden Hour’

Singer-songwriter JVKE got his first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 10) thanks to his latest single, “Golden Hour.” “Golden Hour” has popped off on TikTok since its release, and JVKE himself has over 10 million followers on the platform. If you need to follow along with JVKE’s “Golden Hour,” find the lyrics below: It was just two loversSittin’ in the car, listening to BlondeFallin’ for each otherPink and orange skies, feelin’ super childishNo Donald GloverMissed call from my motherLike, “Where you at tonight?” Got no alibi I was all alone with the love of my lifeShe’s got glitter for skinMy radiant beam in the...
Billboard

Billboard

