Penn's offense proves mightier in Brown basketball's Ivy League opener. Here's what happened

PROVIDENCE — Eight straight trips.

That’s how many times Penn scored against Brown’s defense over the final 4:21 of Monday night’s Ivy League men’s basketball opener at the Pizzitola Center.

The Quakers came up with points from the field or at the foul line every time down the floor until the last 26.1 seconds. Andrew Laczkowski’s pair of misses at the stripe snapped the string, but they came after the issue was decided.

Jordan Dingle’s three free throws snapped the seventh tie of the game and put Penn on the path to victory. The Quakers pulled away for a 76-68 triumph, sending the Bears to a third defeat in their last four games.

“Just couldn’t get the big stop when we needed,” Brown coach Mike Martin said. “How many times did they have the ball when we were down one or two in the last eight minutes?

“Most of the time, unfortunately, they scored.”

Clark Slajchert and Dingle were the primary co-conspirators for Penn. Slajchert hit for a game-high 31 points and continued to inflict pain upon Brown. His running floater at the horn gave the Quakers a last-second win here last season. Dingle netted 18 of his 20 points in the second half, hitting that number for the 11 th consecutive game.

“I think you have to credit those two guards,” Martin said. “Obviously their teammates found them. I think you have to credit them for making a whole lot of tough shots in the second half.”

Kino Lilly Jr. poured in 21 of his team-high 28 points for the Bears in the second half. Nana Owusu-Anane racked up a double-double, collecting 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Kalu Anya’s bucket off the glass with 8:38 left gave Brown its last lead of the night at 47-46.

“We lost a tough one,” Lilly said. “We’ll prepare Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to get ready for this weekend back-to-back.”

Harvard and Dartmouth visit to give the Bears two immediate chances to bounce back. How can Brown make it happen? Let’s take a look.

Quakers come on strong late

Penn put this one out of reach by shooting 66.7% over the final 20 minutes.

Dingle’s bucket at the rim with 1:22 left pushed the lead to 70-63, and the Quakers held a three-possession cushion the rest of the way. The backcourt star went 7-for-8 after halftime after going just 1-for-4 in the opening 20 minutes.

“Credit to them for what they did offensively in the second half,” Martin said. “That was the first time in a while our defense let a team be that efficient on us. We’ll learn from it.”

Dingle nursed an undisclosed injury during the nonconference finale against Wilkes and sat out a 93-61 cruise. He entered averaging 24.1 points per game, good for third in the nation and tops in the conference. Dingle is the son of former Massachusetts star Dana Dingle — he certainly inherited the moxie of the 1996 Final Four participant with the Minutemen.

Brown had no answers for Clark Slajchert

Slajchert finished just two points off a career-high.

He hit for 33 points in a victory over Colgate earlier this season and was at it again on this night. Like Dingle, Slajchert missed just one of his eight shots in the second half and finished 11-for-18 in the game.

Slajchert’s deciding bucket last season gave Penn an 89-88 victory here, part of a home-and-home sweep decided by just five points. The Quakers (8-7, 1-0 Ivy League) have now captured nine of the last 10 against Brown and improved to 113-28 all-time against the Bears (7-7, 0-1).

“They hit really tough shots down the stretch,” Martin said. “We got good looks. We made a lot. Ultimately it was just a couple of possessions.”

Slajchert netted more than 2,800 points during his prep career in the Los Angeles area. He claimed a host of offers that included one from Brown but just one from the Pac-12 — Washington State. His pair of older brothers played at UC-Santa Barbara and Dartmouth, respectively.

Brown was looking to bounce back

The Bears were coming off a five-point loss at Northwestern and seemed primed to offer a good showing here.

Owusu-Anane was up for the challenge from the opening tip. He had already matched his previous career-high of nine rebounds by the third media timeout in the first half. It was the first double-double of Owusu-Anane's career.

“This was our first conference game,” Owusu-Anane said. “We wanted to come in with energy. Home opener in conference play — just crashing the glass hard.”

Turnovers hurt Brown considerably — 16 in all, which amounted to 22.5% of its possessions. Penn entered in the bottom 10 nationally in turnovers forced, raising that number to just 14.3% of possessions after these 40 minutes.

“We can’t turn it over,” Martin said. “I thought we were getting decent shots when we got shots in the first half. Too often in the first half, we didn’t get shots.”

PENN (76): Spinoso 5-9 0-0 10, Martz 2-11 4-4 8, Dingle 8-12 3-4 20, Monroe 0-0 4-4 4, Slajchert 11-18 7-8 31, Laczkowski 1-1 0-2 3, Charles 0-1 0-0 0, Lorca-Lloyd 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Moshkovitz 0-0 0-0 0; totals 27-52 18-22 76. BROWN (68): Anya 3-5 6-8 12, Owusu-Anane 5-13 6-9 16, Lilly 10-18 3-5 28, Wojcik 4-10 1-3 10, Cooley 0-4 0-0 0, Ferrari 1-4 0-0 2, Ndur 0-2 0-0 0, Cowan 0-3 0-0 0, Friday 0-1 0-0 0; totals 23-60 16-25 68.

Halftime — Penn 25-22. 3-pt. goals — Penn 4-13 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3), Brown 6-23 (Lilly 5-9, Wojcik 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Friday 0-1, Ndur 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-2, Cowan 0-3, Ferrari 0-3). Fouled Out — Ferrari. Rebounds — Penn 25 (Spinoso 10), Brown 34 (Owusu-Anane 16). Assists — Penn 10 (Spinoso 3), Brown 11 (Wojcik 3). Total Fouls — Penn 18, Brown 16. A — 740 (2,800).

