MARYLAND 78 – RUTGERS 67. A valiant fourth quarter comeback by Rutgers was not enough as Maryland held on to beat the Scarlet Knights 78-67 in Big Ten play in the first women’s college basketball game of the 2023 calendar year. Rutgers drops to 6-10 on the season and 0-4 in the Big Ten.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO