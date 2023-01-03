TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful's beautification program, Beauty and the Box, has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas. The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 94 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO