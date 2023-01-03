ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

2 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center

CHANDLER, Texas — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chandler. According to Chandler Police Chief Kalon Rollins, two people were traveling eastbound in an 18-wheeler on State Highway 31 at around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle driving northbound ran a stop sign in front...
CHANDLER, TX
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
Keep Tyler Beautiful sponsors first three residential boxes in Beauty and the Box program

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful's beautification program, Beauty and the Box, has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas. The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 94 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.
TYLER, TX
Caldwell Zoo confirms death of beloved zebra during the holidays

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to article, aired in 2018. A beloved zebra at the Caldwell Zoo passed away from an illness during the holidays. According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.
TYLER, TX
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A man accused of threatening to harm himself and others with a handgun is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs Monday evening. According to Sulphur Springs police, officers and Hopkins County deputies responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs regarding a person who had a handgun and was wanting to harm himself and others just before 6 p.m.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Food truck specializing in birria opens

TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
TYLER, TX
East Texas baker shares rosca tradition with community

HENDERSON, Texas — Thousands of East Texans are traveling to a Henderson bakery to buy a special cake that symbolizes the end of the holiday season for families of Latino Heritage. Pandería y Pasterlía El Bueno Gusto's owner Juan Colis isn't just a baker. He's the go-to guy for...
HENDERSON, TX
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
TYLER, TX
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
Police identify body of man found in vacant lot in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have identified the body of a man found on Monday, Jan. 2. Police were called to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave, across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant, shortly before 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Longview Police Dept. Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton...
LONGVIEW, TX
Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather. These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic. The following outages are down below:. South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard. Old...
TYLER, TX
