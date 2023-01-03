Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Longview Police Department officer dies after courageous battle with cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer passed away Saturday following a courageous battle with cancer. According to the Longview Police Department, Officer Larry Solomon died at his home Saturday morning surrounded by family after having been diagnosed with angiosarcoma. “Larry dedicated his life to service and family,” the...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
2 injured after 18-wheeler crashes into Chandler Community Center
CHANDLER, Texas — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chandler. According to Chandler Police Chief Kalon Rollins, two people were traveling eastbound in an 18-wheeler on State Highway 31 at around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle driving northbound ran a stop sign in front...
Smith County officials search for runaway 16-year-old girl from Lindale area
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home nearly three months ago. Alannis Skye Loving's father reported that she ran away from their home on County Road 431 near Lindale on Oct. 18, 2022. Several leads on her location have been unreliable.
Henderson County deputies searching underneath home in connection with 2009 cold case of missing 15-year-old girl
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Henderson County deputies are searching a property outside of Athens in connection with a cold case involving a teenager who has been missing since 2009. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the sheriff's office received a tip Thursday saying that Heather Cannon was buried on a property...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
Keep Tyler Beautiful sponsors first three residential boxes in Beauty and the Box program
TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful's beautification program, Beauty and the Box, has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas. The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 94 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.
Neighbors speak out on witnessing animal hoarding in Henderson County
MALAKOFF, Texas — Neighbors in Malakoff are looking for a solution for a neighbor who they say is dangerously hording multiple animals. Officials say they responded to a complaint to the location and reportedly have already removed some animals from this house. "They came out here about 3 weeks...
Caldwell Zoo confirms death of beloved zebra during the holidays
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above not related to article, aired in 2018. A beloved zebra at the Caldwell Zoo passed away from an illness during the holidays. According to a Caldwell Zoo's Facebook post, a 23-year-old Grevy's zebra named Nazim passed away on Christmas Day after battling a severe intestinal ailment.
Police identify man accused in shooting on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Correct address of the shooting is at Rhones Quarter Road not Cornerstone Road. Police have identified the man who shot and injured 41-year-old Dalton Morgan from Henderson at Texas Bank in Tyler on Tuesday. Jacob Gore, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — A man accused of threatening to harm himself and others with a handgun is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sulphur Springs Monday evening. According to Sulphur Springs police, officers and Hopkins County deputies responded to the area of Holiday Drive in Sulphur Springs regarding a person who had a handgun and was wanting to harm himself and others just before 6 p.m.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
Smith County inmate arrested after escaping from jail transport van
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County inmate was arrested after escaping from a jail transport vehicle Tuesday afternoon. Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the inmate, Timothy Chappelle, was caught in the 1600 block of Wisteria Drive in Tyler. He escaped from the vehicle that was moving from the north jail to the downtown central jail facility.
Food truck specializing in birria opens
TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
East Texas baker shares rosca tradition with community
HENDERSON, Texas — Thousands of East Texans are traveling to a Henderson bakery to buy a special cake that symbolizes the end of the holiday season for families of Latino Heritage. Pandería y Pasterlía El Bueno Gusto's owner Juan Colis isn't just a baker. He's the go-to guy for...
Crews respond to car fire on Rice Road in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters are on the scene of a car fire on Rice Road in Tyler near the intersection of Old Bullard Road Tuesday afternoon. City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there is no information regarding injuries at this time. There's also no details concerning the cause of the blaze.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Police identify body of man found in vacant lot in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police have identified the body of a man found on Monday, Jan. 2. Police were called to a vacant lot on E. Marshall Ave, across from the former Johnny Cace's restaurant, shortly before 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Longview Police Dept. Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton...
One of two men convicted in 1983 Kilgore KFC killings dies in prison
KILGORE, Texas — One of two men serving a life sentence for the 1983 murders of five people abducted from a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Kilgore has died. According to a report from the Texas Attorney General's Office, Darnell Hartsfield, 61, died on May 4, 2022 due to a massive hemorrhagic stroke.
Several traffic signals out at intersections in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler is reporting power outages of traffic signals at several intersections due to severe weather. These outages are occurring at four-way stops and Tyler Police are assisting with traffic. The following outages are down below:. South Southeast Loop 323 and University Boulevard. Old...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0