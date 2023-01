(KMAland) -- Omaha and Missouri were both winners in conference play on Thursday in regional women’s college basketball. Omaha (7-7, 2-1): Omaha’s Aaliyah Stanley had 21 points and six rebounds in a 76-64 win over Western Illinois (6-10, 1-4). Weeping Water alum Grace Cave pitched in 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Mavericks in the win. Sam Mitchell also scored 12 points and grabbed four steals.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO