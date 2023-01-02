Read full article on original website
Carrie Stroud Barney
On New Year's Eve, December 31, 2022, Carrie Juanita Stroud Barney passed away in St. George at the age of 94. She was born on November 23, 1928 in St. Joseph, Missouri, the eldest of the two daughters born to Lawrence Allen and Della Estella Newkirk Stroud. She spent her early years in Missouri, until her family moved to Los Angeles when she was around six. As a young woman she excelled at and enjoyed dancing.
Notice of Public Hearing: Millard County Commission 1/4/23 C
MILLARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION OFFICIAL ZONING MAP AMENDMENT APPLICATION # Z-2023-003 Zone Change from Agriculture 20 (Ag) to Light Industrial (LI) BIOREALITY Group, LLC, Applicants. Notice is hereby given that the Millard County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the...
Notice to Water Users 1/4/23
The applications below were filed with the Division of Water Rights in Millard County. These are informal proceedings per Rule 655-6-2. Protests concerning an application must be legibly written or typed, contain the name and mailing address of the protesting party, STATE THE APPLICATION NUMBER PROTESTED, CITE REASONS FOR THE PROTEST, and REQUEST A HEARING, if desired. Also, A $15 FEE MUST BE INCLUDED FOR EACH APPLICATION PROTESTED. Protests must be filed with the Division of Water Rights on or before Jan. 31, 2023 either electronically using the Division`s on-line Protest of Application form, by hand delivery to a Division office, or by mail at PO Box 146300, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-6300. Please visit waterrights.utah.gov or call (801)538-7240 for additional information.
Public Hearing: Fillmore City 1/4/23
NOTICE is hereby given that the Fillmore City Council will hold a public hearing in conjunction with the regularly scheduled city council meeting on January 17, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. at the Fillmore City council chambers located at 75 West Center Street, Fillmore, Utah. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment regarding an amendment to the Fillmore City Street Master Plan for the Retreat Commercial subdivision, Applicant: Mike Peterson of Fillmore Homes.
Job Announcement: Millard School District 1/4/23
Millard School District is accepting applications for the following position for the 2022-2023 school year:. This position will have associated benefits, 206-day contract. Applicants must be able to pass a qualifying test, have an Associates Degree or two years of college to be eligible for consideration. Applicants must be able...
Public Notice: Oak City Town 1/4/23
Public Notice is hereby given that the Oak City Town Council will hold monthly meetings on the third Thursday of each month at the Oak City Town Hall in the conference room, for the year 2023 unless there is an emergency date or time change or a special meeting which will be properly Noticed.
