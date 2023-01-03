Read full article on original website
Ellington girls beat Twin Rivers in Indiana
KNIGHTSTOWN, Indiana — Kaylee King scored a game-high 39 points to lead the Ellington Lady Whippets past the Twin Rivers Lady Royals in the gymnasium made famous by the 1987 movie “Hoosiers.”. It was the second 39-point performance by King, who also scored 39 to lead Ellington to...
Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter
The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
Oran wins big at East Prairie
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — The Oran girls’ basketball held East Prairie to single-digit scoring in all four quarters during a 66-24 win on Thursday, Jan. 5. Bralynn Morgan led Oran (9-4) with a game-high 21 points, while Grace Davis added 11 and Taylor Hobbs contributed 10. Chloe Johnson...
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
Farmington girls roll to win over Lady Bearcats
DEXTER — An 18-0 run by Farmington in the first quarter proved to be a deficit the Lady Bearcats couldn't overcome Thursday evening at the Bearcat Event Center as Lady Knights ran away to a 62-36 victory. “I didn't feel like we were very competitive tonight — I didn't...
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
Delta overcomes early struggles to win championship
On a night that began with frustration due to turnovers and sloppy play, ended in celebration for the Delta Bobcats. The Bobcats knocked off the St. Vincent Indians 57-44 to claim the championship of the 2023 Delta New Year’s Tourney on Thursday night at Delta High School. “That’s probably...
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
Van Buren alumna to be honored Saturday
With her infectious giggle, Van Buren’s own Katie Griffin took a second and described her thoughts on what is about to take place Saturday afternoon at her alma mater:. “It is surreal,” she said. What is so surreal to Griffin is that less than a year removed from...
