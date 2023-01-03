Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
Raiders win helps them bounce back in more ways than one
Just about 48 hours after they endured the horror of having their team bus rammed by an 18-wheeler on the road back to Poplar Bluff, the Three Rivers Community College men’s basketball team returned to the much cozier confines of the Libla Family Sports Complex Saturday night. Yes, some...
semoball.com
Cape Central wins home opener over Dexter
The Cape Central Tigers opened the home portion of their schedule with a 65-43 win over the Dexter Bearcats on Friday at Cape Central High School. After playing the first 12 games of the season away from home, Tigers coach Drew Church said his team was happy to be back home.
semoball.com
WBA soars to win over Marquand-Zion
A day removed from being handed their first defeat, at home no less, to a formidable Greenville squad, the Westwood Baptist Academy Eagles made sure their homecoming night would be a complete reversal. On Friday, the Eagles (7-1) got back on the winning track as they raced out to a...
semoball.com
Hornets hold off Bernie, 74-70
Advance - The game of basketball can quite frequently be summed up with the phrase “A Tale of Two Halves”. That’s exactly what happened Friday night at Advance High School as the visiting Bernie Mules came out firing on all cylinders but eventually came up short against a resilient Advance Hornet team, 74-70.
semoball.com
SECOND HALF WIND: Tied at half, Dons pull away late for OFC win over Royals
DONIPHAN — The Doniphan Dons defeated the Twin Rivers Royals 56-43 in a home game Friday night in which tough defense and offensive patience turned out to be the difference. In a matchup of two teams each dynamic scorers on each side, the game promised to be a close, back-and-forth struggle from the outset, and the contest played according to script — except when it came to scoring.
semoball.com
Farmington girls roll to win over Lady Bearcats
DEXTER — An 18-0 run by Farmington in the first quarter proved to be a deficit the Lady Bearcats couldn't overcome Thursday evening at the Bearcat Event Center as Lady Knights ran away to a 62-36 victory. “I didn't feel like we were very competitive tonight — I didn't...
semoball.com
Oran wins big at East Prairie
EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — The Oran girls’ basketball held East Prairie to single-digit scoring in all four quarters during a 66-24 win on Thursday, Jan. 5. Bralynn Morgan led Oran (9-4) with a game-high 21 points, while Grace Davis added 11 and Taylor Hobbs contributed 10. Chloe Johnson...
semoball.com
Column: Ellington, Twin Rivers GBB to get a dose of 'Hoosier Hysteria'
There is a lot of the fictional Hickory High School from the famed movie “Hoosiers” in Ellington High School, while there is a tad bit, but much less so, in the bigger Twin Rivers High School. However, today, there will be a lot of the Royals and Whippets gaining exposure to the Huskers, who (sort of) once won the iconic one-class boy’s basketball state championship in Indiana.
Kait 8
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.>>> kfvs12.com/livestream.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Kait 8
Crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
KFVS12
M2.2 earthquake recorded in the Bootheel
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake in the Bootheel on New Year’s Day. According to the USGS, it happened around 9:31 p.m. It was recorded 3.8 miles south of Holland, Mo. and 5.6 miles north-northeast of Blytheville, Ark.
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder
Union City police have arrested a Union City man on charges of attempted first degree murder. Investigators arrested 50 year old James Herschel Crittendon, of Luker Road, Tuesday morning on Old Lake Road. Early Monday morning, officers were dispatched to 704 North Division Street, where they were met by 48...
Kait 8
Two dead in house fire
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people died after an early morning fire in Ravenden. According to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell, the fire happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 at a home on Homestead Trail. He explained a resident on the property where the house was had woken...
Kait 8
Two people rescued from submerged truck
GREENE Co. (KAIT) – Two people were rescued from a Greene County slough after the truck they were in became submerged. At 8:11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, rescue crews from Greene and Craighead Counties were called to the area of Hyde and Lawrence Roads after the truck began taking on water.
Comments / 0