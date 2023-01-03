Read full article on original website
Klamath Falls, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Klamath Falls. The Chiloquin High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on January 03, 2023, 18:00:00. The Chiloquin High School basketball team will have a game with Crosspoint Christian School on January 03, 2023, 19:30:00.
OIT Campus Will Be Closed January 3rd
Due to a water supply issue, the Oregon Tech Klamath Falls campus will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Additional information has been emailed to Klamath Falls students and employees.
Traffic safety projects in the Rogue Valley to kick off the new year
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — Oregon Department of Transportation and Knife River Construction is starting two safety projects at two high crash intersections in the Rogue Valley. In White City, a $1.7 million intersection improvement is planned to start on Jan. 9 at Oregon 140 at Lakeview Drive. The intersection will see new turn lanes built for traffic turning off the highway and onto Lakeview Drive.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
Emergency Information: Major Crash Involving Fuel Tanker: Highway 97 Closure North Of Klamath Falls
A major crash has occurred near mile post 235 on Highway 97. The scene is about 22 miles south of the Diamond Lake 138 junction. The crash involves a loaded fuel tanker truck that is leaking fuel. The highway is blocked and could be closed for an extended time. Very...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
▶️ Local 12-year-old killed in crash while visiting family during holidays
A local woman is grieving the unexpected death of her 12-year-old son who was killed in a car accident while visiting family during the holidays. Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for the mother’s only child. “When they were driving, I believe...
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
All lanes reopened following Hwy 42 crash west of Winston
WINSTON, Ore. — UPDATE: All lanes of Oregon Hwy 42 are open west of Winston (MP 70) following an overnight crash, ODOT reported after 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Monday evening that a vehicle crash closed all lanes on OR-42, West of Winston near milepost 70; both east and westbound lanes are closed.
Tue 9 AM | 28 months out, an update on Jackson County fire rebuilding/recovery
Many of the burn scars are gone, the ashes hauled away, but the parts of Jackson County that burned in the Almeda Drive and South Obenchain fires in September 2020 still have some recovering to do. The Jackson County Community Long-Term Recovery Group (JCCLTRG) has a large chunk of the...
WIND ADVISORY WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday through 4:00 p.m. Thursday for much of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour are expected. Higher winds are forecast at higher elevations.
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/3 – 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Declares Crisis
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 74 Year Old Woman Charged In New Year’s Eve Shooting In Ruch. The suspect in Saturday’s shooting was lodged in the Jackson...
Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42
WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
More details emerge about two black bears illegally shot
TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent, Ore. OSP continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP...
Motorhome Pursuit results in arrest
December 31, 2022 at approximately 10:00AM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) attempted to serve a warrant on Joshua Eli Epps, age 39 of Klamath Falls. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Carlson Dr to take Epps into custody. Epps fled the scene in a motorhome while deputies pursued. During the pursuit Epps struck four private vehicles as well as damaged a patrol vehicle. During the pursuit Epps discharged a firearm resulting in no injuries.
Medford airport is working to get flights back on schedule after power outage
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's airport says its electrical power is back in full after a power outage there "for an extended time today." The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport's office says the airport's emergency backup power system engaged and worked as planned though "this system does not cover 100% of required power for the Airport."
