Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match
John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Says John Cena Could Cover His Hair Loss If He Wants To
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and for many fans, he is the true GOAT of professional wrestling. His love for the industry is without question and Cena never fails to make every match he is in feel like a huge deal. Cena finally came back during last week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where he had a solid tag team match against The Bloodline. Fas noticed how he had a bald spot during the match and felt bad for him. That being said, an ex-WWE star believes Cena could cover his hair if he wants to.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Books Alexa Bliss Segment For RAW Next Week
Alexa Bliss finally snapped during the RAW Women’s Championship match against Bianca Belair this past Monday night on the red brand. Next week, Little Miss Bliss will explain her actions. WWE announced during a commercial break on SmackDown this week that Alexa Bliss will address her controversial actions from...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Dishes Out Shady Comment Backstage At WWE NXT Event
Cora Jade worked hard to become a top star in the NXT women’s division as she paved her own path in the company. Jade has been part of many top feuds throughout her run in NXT, and fans certainly love seeing her compete every week. That being said, Jade was recently called out for her recent comments online. Now it seems Jade herself has dished out a shady comment backstage at an NXT event.
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre & Sheamus Ambushed After WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre returned to make the save for Sheamus from The Bloodline on the December 30, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Last night, the duo got the opportunity to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Usos put their tag titles on the line against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus...
ringsidenews.com
Who Might Buy WWE If Vince McMahon Puts It Up For Sale
Vince McMahon was supposed to be gone from WWE forever, but the pro wrestling scene is full of surprises and dramas. The ex-Chairman of WWE was recently reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors. Now, there’s a lot of buzz going on about who might buy WWE if Vince returns and puts it up for sale.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker Was Livid When Kurt Angle Kissed Him After A Match
The Undertaker sacrificed his body for three decades for the enjoyment of fans, and he became a living legend for it. He is universally loved, and there is a good reason for that. His contributions to the pro wrestling world are something that fans and pro wrestlers alike can never forget.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Addresses Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
WWE is about to change once again, as former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is on his way back to the company. Vince McMahon’s re-appointment is complete and now, the matter has been addressed by none other than his own daughter and the woman in control right now, Stephanie McMahon.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment
You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Sends Warning To Braun Strowman After Heel Turn On WWE SmackDown
Hit Row made their return a few months ago after being released back in 2021. However, they have largely been underwhelming since their return and fans already don’t want to see them anymore. That being said, Hit Row ended up turning heel on Smackdown this week. Now it seems Top Dolla decided to send a warning to Braun Strowman after their confrontation on the show.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Wants $1 Million For Royal Rumble Appearance
WWE is going through a lot of changes and those aren’t stopping any time soon. It seems that one former WWE Superstar isn’t game to come back unless a ton of money is involved. The Royal Rumble is set to go down on January 28th, and fans can’t...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Champion Will Reveal What’s Next On RAW
WWE has a lot going on with their backstage politics and internal workings. Through it all, they still have several hours of television that they must produce each week. Now we know about another segment to expect next week. We previously reported that Alexa Bliss is set for a segment...
ringsidenews.com
Saudi Arabia Emerging As Possible Buyer For WWE
Vince McMahon made his return to WWE in what became the most shocking news to come out of the pro wrestling world, so far, in 2023. The billionaire leveraged his influence as WWE’s majority shareholder to return to the Board of Directors. McMahon brought back with him two former aides as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
ringsidenews.com
What Was Covered During All Hands On Deck Meeting Before WWE SmackDown
WWE went through a wild 24 hours, and it’s not over yet. Vince McMahon maneuvered his way back into WWE and got himself a seat on the Board of Directors, with Michelle Wilson and George Barrios as well. Prior to SmackDown, WWE held an all hands on deck meeting, but talent was not invited.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prospect Is Now A Free Agent
WWE is always looking for the best ft for their company. In recent memory, Triple H brought back a few people Vince McMahon released. Only time will tell what the future looks like for WWE with McMahon’s return, but they have one more top prospect to look into. EJ...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Calls Out Wyndham Hotel Chain After Bad Booking Experience
Chris Jericho has been around in the wrestling business for over 30 years. He has everything, one can in the business and seems to be content with his personal choices as well. However, it looks like The Ucho got into a tussle with a hotel chain over a bad booking experience.
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Forgets Babyface Gimmick After WWE SmackDown Match
Charlotte Flair’s booking in WWE has always remained a controversial topic for fans, as they just get fired up with seeing The Queen constantly shoved down their throats. She also returned to WWE television last week and was booked as a babyface. However, it seems she seemingly forgot she was a babyface for a moment during Smackdown this past week.
Comments / 0