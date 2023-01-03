ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Hit-and-run victim during vigil 'little groggy but he's fighting'

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxjCn_0k1VvO9v00

Through song and prayer, family members lifted up their beloved Rev. Bernard Wright as he recovers from a hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach last week.

"He's alert, he's a little groggy, but he's fighting," his daughter, Jannerral Wright, said during a medical briefing and vigil Monday outside Delray Medical Center.

The 70-year-old is now on his way to recovery after a week of treatment while in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Last Monday, Wright was the victim of a hit-and-run on Federal Highway , while attending a prayer vigil for Stanley Davis III, the teenager who died on a dirt bike the day after Christmas in 2021 .

Doctors said Wright suffered broken bones in both legs and his right arm, requiring multiple surgeries. According to Dr. Igor Nichiporenko, assistant trauma medical director, Wright was taken off his ventilator Monday and is now breathing on his own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jj5Pz_0k1VvO9v00 Briana Nespral/WPTV
Bernard Wright speaks to WPTV during a March 2022 interview. The former Boynton Beach mayoral candidate was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the city.

He said Wright is also showing exceptional signs of improvement.

"Having only orthopedic injuries, not having any major bleeding into the chest or abdomen or, for that matter, any cranial injuries, it's a blessing," Nichiporenko said.

Wright's daughter is hopeful and looking forward to his full recovery.

"We are so happy today," she said.

As for the investigation, the family is still urging the driver to come forward. Investigators were able to locate the car involved — a newer-model white Chevrolet Camaro.

"It's an accident when you've recognized what you've done," Jannerral Wright said. "It's intent when you start covering it up."

Doctors said by Wednesday, Wright will be removed from the ICU to start physical therapy. He's expected to make a full recovery within the next two to three weeks.

