Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal

One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
atptour.com

Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States

World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
atptour.com

Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot

Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.
BBC

Emma Raducanu makes winning start to 2023 with victory in Auckland

Emma Raducanu made a winning start to 2023 with victory over teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in her opening match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Briton, 20, came through 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the 17-year-old Czech rising star in a rain-affected match. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was a...
Sporting News

Australian Open 2023: Rod Laver Arena - history, size and capacity

The 2023 Australian Open is nearly upon us as the summer of tennis is well and truly underway. Beginning January 16, players from all around the world flock to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Played at Melbourne Park across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men...
wtatennis.com

Gauff, Fernandez into Auckland quarterfinals; Raducanu, Venus Williams ousted

In a showdown between two of the most decorated American players of this decade so far, No.1 seed Coco Gauff defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. After lengthy rain delays eventually forced the entirety of this match...
HackerNoon

Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Yardbarker

World Cup: Miley Cyrus imitates Emiliano Martinez celebration with Argentina

The World Cup is a cultural phenomenon that sees all manner and any number of figures engaging with football, which can at times have weird and wonderful results. In terms of characters, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was no doubt one of the largest in the tournament and that fame has propelled him onto the US music scene.

