NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Sporting News
What channel is Canada vs. USA on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors semifinal
One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
BBC
United Cup: Great Britain knocked out as United States progress to semi-finals
Great Britain are out of the inaugural United Cup after the United States won 4-1 in their City Final in Sydney. British number two Dan Evans was beaten 3-6 7-5 6-3 by Frances Tiafoe, securing the US a place in the semi-finals. Earlier, Cameron Norrie won 6-4 5-7 6-4 against...
atptour.com
Pegula, Tiafoe Claim Victories For United States
World No. 3 Jessica Pegula tallied her first win of the season with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Germany's Laura Siegemund on Day 6 of the United Cup. After wins from Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys on Day 5, Pegula's dominant victory delivered the Americans an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Germany.
Qualifier Rebeka Masarova def. Sloane Stephens at ASB Classic
Rebeka Masarova defeated second-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-3, 7-5 (5) at the ASB Classic on Wednesday.
atptour.com
Italy Claims Fourth United Cup SF Spot
Wednesday ended in celebration for Team Italy despite a narrow defeat to Poland in the United Cup's Brisbane City Final. Falling 3-2 in a tie decided by the mixed doubles finale, the Italians earned a place in the semi-finals with the best overall record among the day's three losing teams — beating out Croatia and Great Britain to join winners Poland, the United States and Greece in Sydney for the Final Four that begins Friday.
BBC
Emma Raducanu makes winning start to 2023 with victory in Auckland
Emma Raducanu made a winning start to 2023 with victory over teenager Linda Fruhvirtova in her opening match at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The Briton, 20, came through 4-6 6-4 6-2 against the 17-year-old Czech rising star in a rain-affected match. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, was a...
Sporting News
USA vs. Germany final score, results: Americans dominate to advance to World Juniors semifinals
The United States punched its ticket to the World Juniors semifinals by crushing Germany 11-1 in the quarterfinals. Just months removed from exiting the 2022 World Juniors in the quarterfinals, the Americans left no doubt on Monday afternoon, building a 3-0 lead just minutes into the game and never looking back.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: Rod Laver Arena - history, size and capacity
The 2023 Australian Open is nearly upon us as the summer of tennis is well and truly underway. Beginning January 16, players from all around the world flock to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Played at Melbourne Park across six courts, 256 competitors (128 men...
European club uses bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video welcome Socceroos Awer Mabil Sparta Prague
The Czech Republic's most successful club Sparta Prague has welcomed on-loan Socceroos winger Awer Mabil into its ranks with a bizarre rock and roll kangaroo video.
World Juniors Quarterfinal: Canada, USA, Czechia and Sweden Move On
While two quarterfinal matchups were blowouts, two others were drama-filled, including Connor Bedard playing the hero in an instant classic against Slovakia.
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Fernandez into Auckland quarterfinals; Raducanu, Venus Williams ousted
In a showdown between two of the most decorated American players of this decade so far, No.1 seed Coco Gauff defeated 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic. After lengthy rain delays eventually forced the entirety of this match...
Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup was the 22nd iteration of the event, which featured competition between the mens national teams of FIFAs member countries. It was the second World Cup staged fully in Asia after the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan, and it was held in Qatar from November 20, 2022, to December 18, 2022. With an estimated cost of over 220 billion, it is the most expensive World Cup to date.
Yardbarker
World Cup: Miley Cyrus imitates Emiliano Martinez celebration with Argentina
The World Cup is a cultural phenomenon that sees all manner and any number of figures engaging with football, which can at times have weird and wonderful results. In terms of characters, Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez was no doubt one of the largest in the tournament and that fame has propelled him onto the US music scene.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic survives grueling Halys encounter in Adelaide to keep undefeated streak alive Down Under
Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic was made to dig deep on Thursday at the Adelaide International I, but managed to prevail in a close battle with Quentin Halys to advance to the quarterfinals. Djokovic secured a 7-6(3) 7-6(5) victory over his French opponent, who showed little fear of the 21-time...
Socceroos World Cup hero Mitch Duke makes a big career move after starring in Qatar at World Cup
Socceroos World Cup hero Mitch Duke has signed with ambitious J2 side Machida Zelvia. It follows the veteran, 31, scoring the winner for Australia versus Tunisia in Qatar in the group stages.
