One of the best rivalries in the game of hockey is set to take center stage in Halifax on Wednesday night, as Canada and the USA meet in the 2023 World Juniors semifinals. Connor Bedard was the hero for Canada in the quarterfinals. The 17-year-old continued his stellar 2023 tournament by scoring the overtime winner in Canada's 4-3 win over Slovakia to send his team to the semifinals.

1 DAY AGO