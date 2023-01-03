HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats dominant against Snyder to pick up their second straight win
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcat boys soccer team dominated on both sides of the ball Monday night capturing a 9-0 shutout win against Snyder.
This season is already starting great for the Bobcats as they now move to 2-0 overall. Last year Central finished the season 1-14-5 and 0-10-2 in the district.
The Bobcats will look towards the Alamo Heights Invitational on January 5th-7th.
