Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
411mania.com
The Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus & Drew McIntyre After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos picked up the win over Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles. However, after the show, The Viking Raiders came out to attack Sheamus and McIntyre after the live FOX Network broadcast went off the air.
411mania.com
Jim Ross On If Mr. McMahon Character Was a WCW Copy, If Owen Hart Was In the Mix For Royal Rumble Title Match
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the 1998 Royal Rumble pay per view. Ross talked about if Owen Hart was ever considered for the WWF World Championship match at the event and if the Mr. McMahon character was ever seen as copying WCW and the Eric Bischoff character. Some highlights are below.
411mania.com
Jim Ross If Legion of Doom Was Hard to Work With, the Development Of Chainsaw Charlie
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed the WWF leading into the 1998 Royal Rumble. Ross talked about the development of Chainsaw Charlie, Legion of Doom doing business and if there was ever a moment where they went too far. Some highlights are below. On how Chainsaw...
411mania.com
Hunter’s AEW Dynamite: Live In Seattle Report
I think that’s the old 411 live report trope? Anyway, shut up! AEW made its debut in Seattle, WA this past Wednesday night and I’m going to tell you about it!. As most of you know, a crowd can sometimes make or break a show. The Seattle crowd was hot all night long. The Climate Pledge Arena (RIP Key Arena) was packed. Packed house, loud crowd, huge reactions, and the hometown wrestlers being featured made for one helluva an atmosphere. I hope it came across on TV because even the “down” matches had the crowd. They taped some Dark matches before the show and about ninety minutes for Elevation afterwards. Shockingly, at least 2/3 of the crowd stuck around for what turned out to be a star-powered taping.
411mania.com
The Acclaimed Retain Titles at AEW Battle of Belts V, Max Caster References Vince McMahon in Freestyle
– It was a good night for The Acclaimed. The AEW Tag Team Champions defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the No Holds Barred rematch at last night’s live AEW Battle of the Belts special. During his freestyle rap entrance, Max Caster referenced Vince McMahon and more. During...
411mania.com
Cody Deaner on How Kevin Nash Put Him at Ease When They Worked Together
– During a recent interview with Fightful (via WrestlingInc.com), Cody Deaner discussed working with WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in Border City Wrestling:. “The first time I wrestled with Kev I was a little bit nervous, but he immediately put me at ease in the ring. I’m like, ‘Okay, this guy,’ I’ve always thought he was cool, and then you’re like, ‘Now, I know why they call you Big Daddy Cool.’ That is not just a catchphrase or a gimmick. He is cool. So I got to know Kevin by hanging out with him backstage and spending some time with him, and then after the shows.”
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Battle Of The Belts V Review
Location: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, Oregon. Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re back with another of these shows that doesn’t feel like all that important to AEW. It’s another three match card and all of them have titles on the line. This includes a rematch from Dynamite, where the Acclaimed retained the Tag Team Titles over Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. This time it’s No DQ though so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Update on Why There Haven’t Been More Episodes of the New Day Podcast
The New Day’s podcast, Feel the Power, launched in 2019 but hasn’t run any new episodes since September 2021. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of the reasons the podcast was discontinued was due to schedule issues. The podcast was taped in arenas and hotels while the group traveled together. However, Big E was eventually moved to RAW, away from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, while Woods got busy with his G4 work.
411mania.com
WWE Holding Important Employee Meeting Later This Afternoon
As previously reported, Vince McMahon has officially returned to the WWE board of directors, adding George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as well. He announced that he was coming back to oversee media rights negotiations and any potential sale of the company. PWInsider reports that there will be an employee meeting...
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend, NWF Co-Founder Johnny Powers Passes Away
Johnny Powers, who wrestled in the WWWF & NWA as well as co-founding the National Wrestling Federation, has passed away. Slam Wrestling reports that Powers passed away in his sleep at his home in Smithville, Ontario on December 30th. He was 79 years old. Born Dennis Waters, Powers began training...
411mania.com
Notes From WWE’s Company Meeting About McMahon’s Return And Future Possibilities
As previously reported, WWE held a company-wide meeting today in response to the earlier announcement regarding Vince McMahon resuming a role on WWE’s Board of Directors. The meeting was held for WWE employees rather than talent and lasted approximately ten minutes after getting pushed back from the original 3:30 PM slot to a 3:45 PM start.
411mania.com
Various News: Outlaw Wrestling Starts 2023, Kamille Works With JPWA
– Outlaw Wrestling out of NYC announced their inaugural 2023 bookings, featuring with Homicide (managed by Vinnie Stigma of Agonistic Front) vs. Crowbar (managed by Kevin Sullivan) for the company’s championship as well as The SAT vs. Encore Moore & Marcus Mathers & Jaden Valo. The show will take place on January 12 in Ridgewood, Queens, NY. You can see a pair of announcement tweets for the event below.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact Hard To Kill
Impact has an updated lineup for January’s Hard To Kill PPV following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on January 13th and airs live on PPV:. * Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Josh Alexander vs. Bully Ray.
411mania.com
Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill’s Finisher Sequence At AEW Battle Of The Belts V
Jade Cargill’s unique delivery of her Jaded finisher at AEW Battle Of The Belts V drew a lot of praise, and Will Ospreay counts himself among the fans of the sequence. Cargill defeated Skye Blue at Friday’s special, a match that ended when Cargil caught Blue in a hurricanrana attempt and pulled her onto her shoulders, spun her around and then tossed her up, caught her, and hit the finisher for the pinfall.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s Stardom Triangle Derby Night 1 Review
January 3rd, 2023 | Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Kanagawa | Attendance: 1,605. As I said when I covered Dream Queendom, I’m looking to review more Stardom this year. Again, I will note that I am relatively new to the company and am still learning the wrestlers and the moves. I am no expert. I do believe that the Triangle Derby is a round robin tournament of six-woman tags.
411mania.com
New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles. The updated lineup for the show is:. * Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The...
411mania.com
More Backstage Notes on Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Some Unhappy With McMahon’s Return
– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported additional details on Vince McMahon returning to WWE as part of the company’s board of directors earlier this week. According to Meltzer, there were people in WWE who were previously aligned with Vince McMahon that were said...
411mania.com
NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL 01.07.2023: NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way, More
NXT hosted a live event in Largo, FL on January 7. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and see some highlights below. *Malik Blade & Edris Enofe defeated Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. *Xyon Quinn defeated Tank Ledger. *Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler w/...
411mania.com
Various News: Backstage Update on Status of Jay White in NJPW, AEW Titles Get Cosmetic Updates, New Kenny Omega Shirt Available From NJPW
– Fightful Select reports that Jay White is currently booked for more NJPW shows scheduled for after the WWE Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. There have been questions and fan speculation regarding White’s future in NJPW after he lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada last week at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. This has led to fans speculating he could show up during the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant.
Comments / 0