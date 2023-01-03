Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Arkansas ends 2022 with 7 more flu deaths, CDC says activity remains High
The flu continues to impact Arkansas as the number of flu-related deaths increase and the state holds on to its high ranking for activity.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,015 over past 7 days, hospitalizations jump
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Wednesday. The increase is up from the 2,990 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 573 new cases per day in the state, up...
UAMS study shows one in four adults experiencing loss due to COVID-19
A new study conducted by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences revealed one in four U.S. adults has experienced the death of a family member or close friend due to COVID-19.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Experts explain the reason behind increase in price of eggs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've seen high prices and shortages of certain items at grocery stores, but the price of eggs has been going up faster than the rest. Owner of Rattles Garden, Tara Stainton, spends her weekends at the farmers market selling eggs and produce. “We keep about...
uams.edu
UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.
Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
Benton family hitting the road to travel continental US
A central Arkansas family has been hitting the road – and will continue to do so until they complete their “MK and TJ - 50 States Tour”.
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
waldronnews.com
Counties in Arkansas with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Arkansas using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kait 8
Customers confused about increase in gas bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
Remainder of $1M pregnancy resource center grant will be distributed this month
Arkansas’ grant for pregnancy resource centers will assist a total of 23 facilities after distributing the rest of the $1 million grant fund created in 2022, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. The taxpayer-funded grant supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” maternity homes, adoption agencies, and “social service agencies that provide material support and […] The post Remainder of $1M pregnancy resource center grant will be distributed this month appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KYTV
Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds
NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state. In Newport, a farm owner found more than 75 dead snow geese in a nearby reservoir he said most likely died from avian flu. “It’s not...
KYTV
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Arkansas mother of Hunter Biden’s child asks court to give daughter his last name
An Arkansas mother of a child whose father is Hunter Biden has filed a motion in court requesting that the child be given Biden's last name.
Arkansas invests in broadband expansion
According to the state broadband director, Glen Howie, the latest round of approved funding for Arkansas broadband projects brought in nearly $94 million. That money will go towards 14 projects to help reach more Arkansans in need, but there's still more work to be done.
news9.com
Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana
Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
KYTV
State representative files legislation to legalize sports betting in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - State Representative Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) has filed legislation in an effort to get sports betting legalized in Missouri. According to a press release, “HB 581 . . . would provide a legal avenue for Missourians to bet on sports online and in casinos.”
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
