ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Fact Finders: Stopping telemarketers, despite the no-call lists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of you have signed up for the no-call list to block telemarketers. But you’re also telling us you’re still getting calls. A Springfield, Missouri resident tells us, “I had a construction company call me on my cell phone recently. I told him I’m on the state and federal no-call list.” He said, “They’d be in my area and wondered if there was anything they could do for us.” He also said, “This is not a telemarketing call. I’m not selling you anything.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
uams.edu

UAMS Mourns Loss of Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D.

Jan. 3, 2023 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is sad to announce that Susan Smyth, M.D., Ph.D. executive vice chancellor and dean of the College of Medicine, died Dec. 31, 2022, after a battle with cancer. “Susan was a remarkable leader, colleague...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Customers confused about increase in gas bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the cold temperatures continue to make their way into Arkansas, many are turning those heaters on high. After seeing some of the numbers on their bills, however, some customers might be a little more hesitant. Sandra Combs first thought she was getting gouged when she...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Remainder of $1M pregnancy resource center grant will be distributed this month

Arkansas’ grant for pregnancy resource centers will assist a total of 23 facilities after distributing the rest of the $1 million grant fund created in 2022, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration. The taxpayer-funded grant supports “crisis pregnancy centers,” maternity homes, adoption agencies, and “social service agencies that provide material support and […] The post Remainder of $1M pregnancy resource center grant will be distributed this month appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas Game and Fish warn of avian flu impact on birds

NEWPORT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Game and Fish is warning hunters to stay vigilant as cases of avian flu increase in the state. In Newport, a farm owner found more than 75 dead snow geese in a nearby reservoir he said most likely died from avian flu. “It’s not...
NEWPORT, AR
KYTV

Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
MISSOURI STATE
news9.com

Strong Storms Cause Outages, Damage In Arkansas And Louisiana

Bleachers flung from the stands. Light poles snapped in half. Mangled scoreboards. The damage was evident at the Jessieville High School football field in Arkansas after strong storms and a possible tornado slammed western Arkansas on Monday. Thousands are without power, according to CBS affiliate KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy