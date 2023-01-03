ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines

By Noah Kirsch
 5 days ago
Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”

Comments / 879

Ihatethegovernment
5d ago

Its perfectly normal for perfectly healthy people to have heart attacks and strokes. It’s only okay to ask about vaccine status when trying to enter a restaurant. Welcome to clown 🤡 world.

Reply(36)
268
Mixedman107
5d ago

Why are people being badgered for just stating the obvious. Healthy 24 year Olds do not have heart attacks. I hope more people wake up and realize our government doesn't care about us nor your well-being.

Reply(47)
227
vonvoghoul
5d ago

To not even question it shows that people are politically biased or in denial out of fear for themselves. This is going to be a long painful 'told you so'.

Reply(4)
122
