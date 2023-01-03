Read full article on original website
News On 6
Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home
One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
Police Searching For SUV Driver That Flipped Over & Abandoned Car In Oklahoma City
Police are searching for a driver they say rolled over and then abandoned their SUV on Saturday. Traffic was backed up around 6 p.m. Saturday following the single-car crash at I-40 and South Agnew. No injuries were reported.
OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run
The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment
A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
SPARK At Scissortail Park Discusses Return Of Burgers For OKC Memorial Marathon
SPARK at Scissortail Park is bringing back a highly requested tradition for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon. They are bringing back burgers for the runners at the finish line!. The announcement was made Saturday morning when around 800 runners came together to train for the marathon. For more information about...
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
OHP: 62-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Pottawatomie County Crash
A 62-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 11:27 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 180, about two miles west of Shawnee, Okla. A vehicle...
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver
Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
Metro Police Agencies Remain Competitive As They Recruit New Officers
The Oklahoma City Police Department announced some big incentives Thursday afternoon to get more recruits in the door. Several departments in the state of Oklahoma are struggling with recruitment. While there are several options, Edmond Police is right there with OCPD when it comes to a starting wage. “Every police...
FHSU Football Coach Remembers Life Of Former Player Killed In Metro Shooting
The current coach of a former Millwood High football player is remembering his life after a deadly shooting in midtown on New Year's Eve. Daniel Howard was a junior at Fort Hays State University where he was a defensive back for the Tigers. His coach, Chris Brown, said he was...
Motorcyclist, Pedestrian Taken To Hospital After SE Oklahoma City Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle and pedestrian in SE Oklahoma City sent two people to the hospital with non-lethal injuries Saturday night. Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was driving near 1800 SE 29th St. before striking a homeless person pushing a cart full of wood across the street in a poorly-lit area.
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooting Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
Norman Schools Releases Details On November Ransomeware Attack
Norman Public Schools has released details about a malicious ransomware attack that happened in November. The district says student and staff information were impacted, including driver's license numbers. NPS said all potentially impacted student records have been flagged in Infinite Campus, the district's parent portal. The district said they are...
Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified
The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Released From Jail Following SW OKC Arrest
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in southwest Oklahoma City. Her boyfriend accused her of threatening to kill him. Adriana Reyes, 40, was released at around 2:30 p.m. Friday from the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The 40-year-old woman walked out of jail wearing a...
Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase
One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Downtown Oklahoma City
A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. Police said the call for the crash came in at 1:53 p.m. near Northeast 5th Street and Oklahoma Avenue. Police on scene told News 9 it all started when the motorcyclist, whose name has...
