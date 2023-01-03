ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meeker, OK

News On 6

Driver Injured After Truck Crashes Into Yukon Home

One person was injured after they crashed Sunday afternoon into a Yukon home. The crash happened at a home near West Britton Road and North Piedmont Road. Oklahoma City Police said the driver of the truck was experiencing a medical episode when they drove into the home. Police said the...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OKC Memorial Marathon Makes Special Announcements After Training Run

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon made several announcements during the Saturday morning training. President and CEO of the Oklahoma National Memorial Museum Kari Watkins announced the return of the burgers at the finish line. The marathon said they are partnering with SPARK in Scissortail Park to bring back the highly requested tradition.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Dead After Shooting At SW Oklahoma City Apartment

A man is dead Saturday night after a shooting outside a SW Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at a complex just north of the SW 89th and Drexel intersection. OCPD said police found the man dead outside after responding to an assault with a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall

An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages

A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man Injured In Drive-By Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting on Friday morning. According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. near Southwest 28th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. According to police, a man who was sleeping in his home woke up bleeding and was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Business; Police Searching For Driver

Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a business Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened at around 6 a.m. at the No Boundaries International building near West Britton Road and Northwestern Avenue. Police said the driver hit a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Metro Police Agencies Remain Competitive As They Recruit New Officers

The Oklahoma City Police Department announced some big incentives Thursday afternoon to get more recruits in the door. Several departments in the state of Oklahoma are struggling with recruitment. While there are several options, Edmond Police is right there with OCPD when it comes to a starting wage. “Every police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Mother Of Uvalde School Shooting Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Schools Releases Details On November Ransomeware Attack

Norman Public Schools has released details about a malicious ransomware attack that happened in November. The district says student and staff information were impacted, including driver's license numbers. NPS said all potentially impacted student records have been flagged in Infinite Campus, the district's parent portal. The district said they are...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified

The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Driver In Stolen SUV Leads OKC Police On High-Speed Chase

One person is in custody after a high-speed chase in Oklahoma City. This chase became so dangerous, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office called off the pursuit until Oklahoma City Police joined the chase. Despite the driver moving at 100 miles per hour and shooting at officers, no one was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

